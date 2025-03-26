Fox News AI Newsletter: AI study buddies are boosting grades to new heights

Expand / Collapse search
Texas private school integrates AI, reports students learning 'faster' Video

Texas private school integrates AI, reports students learning 'faster'

Alpha School co-founder Mackenzie Price and a junior at the school Elle Kristine join ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss the benefits of incorporating artificial intelligence into the classroom.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Texas private school’s use of new ‘AI tutor’ rockets student test scores to top 2% in the country

- ADL issues 'urgent call' alleging anti-Israel bias in 4 AI large language models

- Scary AI-powered swarm robots team up to build cars faster than ever

Classroom Desk (Left) AI sign (right)

Will A.I. make schools 'obsolete,' or does it present a new 'opportunity' for the education system? Experts weigh in. (iStock, Getty Images)

STUDY BUDDY: A Texas private school is seeing student test scores soar to new heights following the implementation of an artificial intelligence "tutor."

'URGENT CALL': A new report from the Anti-Defamation League shows anti-Jewish and anti-Israel biases among AI large language models.

Scary AI-powered swarm robots team up to build cars faster than ever

UBTech's Walker S1 robots operating in Zeekr's 5G-enabled smart factory (UBTech Robotics) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

ROBOTS SWARM: The automotive industry is undergoing a seismic shift driven by the integration of AI-powered humanoid robots into production lines. UBTech Robotics, in collaboration with Zeekr, has pioneered a groundbreaking initiative where swarm robots work together to build cars faster and more efficiently than ever before. But is this technological advancement a leap toward innovation or a step closer to human replacement?

HEATED RIVALRY: China-based artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek has released a new AI model in its push to rival the most advanced models from U.S.-based firms like OpenAI.

KUNG FU ROBOT: In a stunning display of technological advancement, China's Unitree Robotics has unveiled its latest feat, a humanoid robot that can perform kung fu moves with astonishing precision and balance.

kung fu robot 5

G1 humanoid robot  (Unitree Robotics)

