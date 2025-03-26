Fox News AI Newsletter: AI study buddies are boosting grades to new heights

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

- Texas private school’s use of new ‘AI tutor’ rockets student test scores to top 2% in the country

- ADL issues 'urgent call' alleging anti-Israel bias in 4 AI large language models

- Scary AI-powered swarm robots team up to build cars faster than ever

STUDY BUDDY: A Texas private school is seeing student test scores soar to new heights following the implementation of an artificial intelligence "tutor."

'URGENT CALL': A new report from the Anti-Defamation League shows anti-Jewish and anti-Israel biases among AI large language models .

ROBOTS SWARM: The automotive industry is undergoing a seismic shift driven by the integration of AI-powered humanoid robots into production lines. UBTech Robotics, in collaboration with Zeekr, has pioneered a groundbreaking initiative where swarm robots work together to build cars faster and more efficiently than ever before. But is this technological advancement a leap toward innovation or a step closer to human replacement?

HEATED RIVALRY: China-based artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek has released a new AI model in its push to rival the most advanced models from U.S.-based firms like OpenAI.

KUNG FU ROBOT: In a stunning display of technological advancement, China's Unitree Robotics has unveiled its latest feat, a humanoid robot that can perform kung fu moves with astonishing precision and balance.

