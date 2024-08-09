Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Actors take on 'AI fraudsters'

Published
Published
Close up of Fran Drescher

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California.  (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- SAG president Fran Drescher slams ‘AI fraudsters’ as congressional bill on deepfakes receives massive support
- AI advancements can be both a tool and a threat, cybersecurity officials say
- Olympic swimming pool heated by AI data center

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing rapidly, bringing unprecedented benefits to us, yet it also poses serious risks, such as chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats. (Cyberguy.com)

'HUGE WIN': A new bill on artificial intelligence deepfakes introduced by a bipartisan group of senators is bringing together actors, studios, and tech companies. SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told Fox News Digital that "from our point of view, this is absolutely crucial. The timing is now, and it's desperately needed."

TWO-EDGED SWORD: Cybersecurity experts say ransomware attacks have increased substantially in recent years. 

MAKING A SPLASH: The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has spurred demand for data centers which put out massive amounts of heat, one of which is putting excess heat to use at the Paris Summer Olympics. 

Regan Smith competes

Regan Smith of Team United States competes in heat one of the Women's 200m Butterfly on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

END OF TOUCH?: It seems like AI is taking over every aspect of our lives, and now it's coming for our massages, too. Companies like Phillonlabs and Aescape are leading the charge.

Ready for some robo-relaxation at the gym or your next hotel stay?

A woman getting massaged by an AI-powered robot. (Aescape)

