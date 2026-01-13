FCC cracks down on robocall reporting violations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you are tired of scam calls slipping through the cracks, federal regulators just took a meaningful step. The Federal Communications Commission finalized new penalties aimed at telecom companies that submit false, inaccurate or late information to a key anti-robocall system. The changes go into effect Feb. 5. They strengthen oversight of the Robocall Mitigation Database, which plays a central role in tracking spoofed calls and holding providers accountable.

What changed and why it matters

Under the new rules, voice service providers must recertify every year that their filings in the Robocall Mitigation Database are accurate and current. The FCC will now back that requirement with real financial consequences.

Here is what the commission approved:

$10,000 fines for submitting false or inaccurate information

$1,000 fines for each database entry not updated within 10 business days

Annual recertification of all provider filings

The FCC also adopted a $100 filing fee for initial Robocall Mitigation Database submissions and for required annual recertifications.

Two-factor authentication to protect database access

A $100 application fee for initial filings and annual recertifications

The FCC also made clear that these violations are considered ongoing until corrected, meaning fines can accrue on a daily basis rather than being treated as one-time penalties.

According to the FCC, many past submissions failed basic standards. Some lacked accurate contact details. Others included robocall mitigation plans that did not describe any real mitigation practices at all.

How the Robocall Mitigation Database works

The Robocall Mitigation Database requires providers to verify and certify the identities of callers that use their networks. Regulators and law enforcement rely on it to trace spoofed calls and illegal robocall campaigns. That task is harder than it sounds. America's telecom system is vast and fragmented. Calls often pass through multiple networks owned by major carriers like Verizon and AT&T, as well as smaller regional providers and VoIP services. When calls hop between networks, verification can be missed or ignored. For years, the FCC did not closely verify or enforce the accuracy of these filings. That gap raised serious concerns.

Under the updated rules, providers that fail to recertify or correct deficient filings can be referred to enforcement and removed from the database, which can prevent other carriers from carrying their calls at all.

Why inaccurate robocall data hurts consumers

When robocall filings are wrong or outdated, scam calls are more likely to reach your phone. Providers may treat a call as trusted even when it should raise red flags. That gives robocallers more time to operate and makes it harder for regulators to shut them down quickly. The FCC says stronger penalties and tighter oversight are meant to close that gap before consumers pay the price.

Pushback and pressure on the FCC

When the FCC proposed penalties, it asked whether violations should be treated as minor paperwork mistakes or as serious misrepresentations. Telecom trade groups pushed back. They argued that fines should not apply unless providers first get a chance to fix errors or unless the FCC proves the filings were willfully inaccurate.

State attorneys general and the robocall monitoring platform ZipDX urged a tougher stance. They warned that false filings undermine every effort to stop illegal robocalls. The FCC ultimately chose a middle path. It rejected treating violations as harmless paperwork errors. At the same time, it stopped short of imposing the maximum penalties allowed by law.

What this means to you

For everyday consumers, this move matters more than it may seem. Accurate robocall reporting makes it easier to trace scam calls, shut down bad actors and prevent spoofed numbers from reaching your phone. Stronger penalties give telecoms a reason to take these filings seriously instead of treating them as routine compliance chores.

The FCC also set a firm annual deadline. Providers must recertify their robocall mitigation filings each year by March 1, creating a predictable enforcement checkpoint. While this will not end robocalls overnight, it tightens a weak link that scammers have exploited for years.

Simple steps you can take right now to reduce robocalls

Even with tougher FCC enforcement, scam calls will not disappear overnight. Here are a few smart steps you can take today to reduce your risk.

Do not answer unknown calls. If it is important, a legitimate caller will leave a voicemail.

If it is important, a legitimate caller will leave a voicemail. Never press buttons or say yes to robocall prompts. That confirms your number is active and can trigger more scam calls.

That confirms your number is active and can trigger more scam calls. Report scam calls to your carrier. Most major carriers let you report robocalls directly through their call log or app.

Most major carriers let you report robocalls directly through their call log or app. Register your number with the National Do Not Call Registry at donotcall.gov/ . It will not stop scammers, but it can reduce legitimate telemarketing calls.

at It will not stop scammers, but it can reduce legitimate telemarketing calls. Block repeat offenders. If the same number keeps calling, block it so your phone stops ringing altogether.

If the same number keeps calling, block it so your phone stops ringing altogether. Be cautious with callback numbers. Scammers often spoof local area codes to look familiar.

The FCC says accurate robocall reporting by telecoms helps carriers identify and shut down scam traffic faster, but consumer habits still matter.

Pro tip: remove your personal data at the source

Robocalls do not come out of nowhere. Many start with your personal information being sold or shared by data brokers. These companies collect phone numbers, addresses, emails and even family details from public records, apps, purchases and online activity. Scammers and shady marketers buy that data to build call lists. Removing your data from data broker sites can reduce the number of robocalls you receive over time. You can try to do this manually by finding individual data broker websites and submitting removal requests one by one. The process is time-consuming and often needs to be repeated.

Some people choose to use a data removal service to automate this process and continuously monitor for re-posting. That can help limit how often your phone number circulates among marketers and scammers. Less exposed data means fewer opportunities for robocallers to target you. Cutting off robocalls often starts long before your phone rings.

Kurt's key takeaways

Robocalls thrive when accountability breaks down. By adding meaningful fines, stronger security, annual recertification and filing fees, the FCC is signaling that accuracy is no longer optional. Because penalties can continue to build until problems are fixed, telecoms now face real consequences for ignoring or delaying corrections. This rule forces providers to own their role in stopping illegal calls instead of passing the blame along the network chain. Real progress will depend on enforcement, but this is one of the clearest signs yet that regulators are closing gaps scammers rely on.

Do you think stricter penalties will finally push telecoms to take robocall prevention seriously, or will scammers just find the next loophole? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

