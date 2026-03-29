FBI warns of zoning permit scam emails

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If you are building a home, renovating a property or applying for a zoning permit, there is a new scam you need to watch for. The Federal Bureau of Investigation says criminals are impersonating city and county planning officials in a phishing campaign designed to trick victims into paying fake permit fees.

The messages often look very convincing. A typical fake scam email might look like the one below. In many cases, scammers already know details about the property or the permit application. That makes the email feel real and urgent.

Unfortunately, once victims send the payment, the money is usually gone.

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How the zoning permit phishing scam works

According to the FBI, criminals start by gathering publicly available information about zoning applications and development permits. Much of this information is available through city and county government websites. Once scammers find a target, they send an email pretending to come from a local planning or zoning department. The email may include:

A property address

A zoning or permit application number

References to a scheduled hearing

An invoice for supposed permit fees

The message often claims the payment must be made quickly to avoid delays in the permit approval process. Victims are then instructed to send money using wire transfers, peer-to-peer payment apps or cryptocurrency. Those payment methods are difficult to trace and even harder to recover.

Why the scam emails look so convincing

This scam works because it taps into a real process that many homeowners and businesses already deal with. Planning approvals, zoning permits and building applications often involve fees and official correspondence. When a message arrives that mentions your property or project, it feels legitimate. Criminals also carefully time their messages. Some phishing emails arrive shortly after applicants receive real communication from a local planning department.

The FBI says another warning sign is the email address. Many of the messages come from domains that look official but are not government domains. For example, scammers may use addresses ending in @usa.com or other non-government domains.

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Red flags that signal a zoning permit scam

The FBI says several warning signs often appear in these phishing messages.

First, the sender email address may not end in a legitimate .gov domain.

Second, the message may include an attachment asking you to request additional details by replying to the email.

Third, the message may create urgency by claiming your permit will be delayed unless payment is made immediately.

Finally, the email may demand payment through unusual methods such as wire transfers, peer-to-peer apps or cryptocurrency.

Legitimate government offices rarely request permit payments this way.

This type of government impersonation is growing

Impersonating government officials has become a common tactic for scammers. In recent years, the FBI has warned about criminals pretending to be law enforcement agents, federal officials and even employees of the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

In one reported case, scammers contacted fraud victims and claimed they could help recover lost money. The criminals pretended to work for the FBI. The bureau has also warned about criminals using AI-generated audio deepfakes to impersonate government officials in voice phishing attacks. These schemes show how quickly scammers adapt their tactics.



How to stay safe from zoning permit phishing scams

The FBI shared several warnings about this scam. Here are practical steps you can take to protect yourself.

1) Verify the sender

Check the email address carefully. Official government communications typically come from a .gov domain.

2) Confirm fees directly

Contact your city or county planning department using the phone number listed on the official website.

3) Never rush payments

Scammers often create urgency. Take time to verify any request for money.

4) Avoid unusual payment methods

Government agencies rarely request payment through wire transfers, peer-to-peer apps or cryptocurrency.

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5) Reduce your public data exposure

Scammers often gather details from public records, property listings and data broker sites to make their messages look legitimate. Using a data removal service can help remove your personal information from many of these databases and reduce the chances that criminals can target you with highly personalized scams.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com

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6) Be cautious with attachments and links

Unexpected files or payment instructions can signal phishing. Do not click on any links or download attachments until you confirm the message is legitimate.

7) Use strong antivirus protection

Strong antivirus software can detect phishing links, malicious downloads and suspicious websites before they compromise your device. Good security software can also warn you if you attempt to visit a known scam page. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at Cyberguy.com

8) Report suspicious messages

If you receive a fraudulent email, report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). Providing details like the email address used, the date of the message and the requested payment amount can help investigators track the criminals.

Kurt's key takeaways

Building permits and zoning approvals already involve paperwork, deadlines and fees. Scammers know this. They exploit the process to create messages that look authentic. A quick moment of verification can make the difference between moving your project forward and losing thousands of dollars to criminals. The more property owners, developers and businesses understand how these scams work, the harder it becomes for criminals to succeed. So the next time an email demands a permit fee, pause before you pay.

If a message about your property arrives asking for immediate payment, would you know how to tell if it came from your local government or a scammer? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

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