Top 5 scams spreading right now

Lately, I’ve had way too many calls on my shows from people who have lost thousands (sometimes hundreds of thousands) to scams. These are so cleverly evil, it’s like Ocean’s Eleven but starring a dude with three Instagram followers and a ChatGPT subscription.

You see, we’re way past scam emails from sketchy Nigerian princes. Today’s scams are slick, personalized and powered by scary-good tech like AI voice cloning and deepfakes. And yep, people fall for them every single day.

Here are today’s scummy front-runners, plus how to protect your cash, pride and sanity:

1. The AI voice clone

This one’s horrifying because it sounds like someone you trust. Scammers grab a clip of your child’s, spouse’s, boss’ voice from social media, podcasts or even your voicemail.

Then they call your mom, your grandpa, your partner: "Hi, it’s me. I’m in big trouble. I need money. Don’t tell anyone." It’s not them. It’s AI. And it works because it feels real.

Anthony in Los Angeles was deceived by scammers who used AI to replicate his son’s voice. Believing his son was in distress, Anthony transferred $25,000 to the fraudsters.

If you get a call like this, call or text the person. Try someone they live or work with.

2. ‘Your bank account’s frozen’

You get a text or call from your "bank," and the number looks legit. They say your account is locked due to suspicious activity and you need to confirm your info.

Stop right there. That link? Fake. The person on the phone? Also fake.

Charles in Iowa lost over $300,000. Always open your bank’s app or type the web address in yourself. Never tap the link they send.

3. Crypto investment ‘friend’

This starts on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn. Someone friends you, chats you up, gains your trust, then casually mentions they’re making a fortune in crypto.

They even offer to show you how. Suddenly you’re handing over money or access to a wallet, and poof, it’s gone. A couple in Georgia lost $800,000 after falling victim to a cryptocurrency scam. Just because someone’s friendly doesn’t mean they’re honest.

Don’t fall for a stranger friending you on social media. If you’re lonely, volunteer somewhere.

4. Gold bar scam

You get a call from someone claiming to be with the FBI or your bank’s fraud team. They say your money’s at risk, and you need to withdraw it, convert it into gold bars and turn it over for "safekeeping."

A 72-year-old retiree from New Hampshire was scammed into purchasing $3.1 million worth of gold bars and turned it over to the scammer. Yes, it sounds insane, but it’s happening, and people are losing everything. Come on, you know that real law enforcement doesn’t operate this way.

5. Vet emergency

A neighbor’s crying. Your dog’s been hit by a car. They rushed your fur baby to the vet and paid the bill. You owe them $1,200. But wait ... your pup is fine, snoring on the couch.

You’ve been pet-shamed into Venmoing a scammer.

If any of this sounds familiar, your gut is whispering danger or you’re not sure what might be happening in a situation, reach out to me. I’ll help you figure out what’s real and what’s a scam. Better to ask than get burned. I won’t judge you, I promise.

