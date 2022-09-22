Expand / Collapse search
Facebook whistleblower launches nonprofit to address harms created by social media

Frances Haugen, a Facebook whistleblower, has detailed how the company failed to protect young girls on Instagram

Reuters
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is launching a nonprofit organization that will seek solutions to harms created by social media, she said on Thursday.

The former product manager at Facebook, since renamed Meta Platforms, made headlines last year after coming out as the source of thousands of leaked internal documents, which she said detailed the social media company's failures to protect teen girls on Instagram and clamp down on vaccine misinformation.

Facebook has consistently said it disagrees with Haugen's characterization.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen launched a nonprofit to address social media harms. Pictured: Haugen speaks onstage during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas, on March 14, 2022.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen launched a nonprofit to address social media harms. Pictured: Haugen speaks onstage during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas, on March 14, 2022. (Amanda Stronza/Getty Images )

Her nonprofit, Beyond the Screen, will create an open database to document ways that Big Tech companies are failing their "ethical obligations to society" and outline possible solutions, according to a press release.

It will partner with Project Liberty, an organization working to build a new operating protocol for social networking, and Common Sense Media, which advocates for safe media content for kids.