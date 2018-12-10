Facebook opening Bryant Park pop-up to teach users about privacy

Sorry about sharing your Facebook data. How about a cup of hot chocolate?

Mark Zuckerberg’s social network plans to open a pop-up kiosk on Dec. 13 in Midtown Manhattan, where it will field questions about its data-sharing practices and teach users how to understand its new privacy controls.

“It’s been a tough year, and people have a lot of questions,” Khaliah Barnes, a privacy and public policy manager at Facebook, told The Post. “We wanted to have the opportunity to connect with people face to face.”

Visitors to the kiosk, to be located next to Bryant Park’s Holiday Market, will be able to stop by without an appointment, speak with Facebook employees and drink free hot chocolate.

Facebook users who aren’t able to visit Bryant Park on Thursday between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., however, are out of luck — the event is a one-day affair.

Asked by The Post whether Facebook would be making a nationwide effort to highlight its privacy tools, Barnes said only that the privacy page on Facebook’s site is available to all users.

The Bryant Park pop-up is the first-ever event of this kind in the US, and comes following numerous scandals that have kneecapped the company in recent months.

In March, the Cambridge Analytica debacle saw Facebook leak the private information of nearly 90 million users to a Trump campaign-affiliated political consulting firm. And in September, Facebook revealed a security breach that impacted nearly 30 million users.

A cache of secret documents and e-mails released earlier this week by a UK Parliament minister showed that Facebook granted big-name tech companies like Netflix and Airbnb full access to user data long after it said it was dropping the practice because of privacy concerns.

