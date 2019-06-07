Facebook exec Sheryl Sandberg splits from billionaire beau: report

Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg’s next book may be titled “Lean Out.”

The company’s 49-year-old chief operating officer has split from her partner of three years, billionaire game company CEO Bobby Kotick, according to a report.

Sources told the New York Post that pressures at work may have been a factor for Sandberg in ending the relationship.

“Sheryl is under a huge amount of work stress right now,” one source told the newspaper, “and she and Bobby are very different people. She’s a left-wing Democrat who takes herself very seriously. He’s a right-wing Republican who, if he wasn’t a very, very successful businessman, he’d probably be a stand-up comedian.”

Kotick, 56, reportedly helped Sandberg cope following the sudden death of her husband, businessman Dave Goldberg, in 2015.

But in recent months, Sandberg’s stress may be coming from calls to break up Facebook, the social media giant that critics have accused of everything from the invasion of privacy to censorship.

Aside from being Facebook’s No. 2 executive behind CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Sandberg is also known as the author of “Lean In,” a 2013 book that examined obstacles preventing women from achieving goals in the workplace – and strategies for addressing those situations.