Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TECH
Published

Creepy Chinese drone swims underwater and flies through air

Be on the lookout for this suspicious device

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
close
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows a Creepy Chinese drone swims under water and flies through air Video

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows a Creepy Chinese drone swims under water and flies through air

China has developed a new drone that go function in air and water.

A new Chinese drone is gaining attention as it looks like something straight from a Hollywood action movie.  Although its capabilities look pretty cool, in the wrong hands, this device could be dispatched on some dastardly missions.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

A black drone capable of maneuvering underwater. The TJ-Flying Fish was developed in China.

A black drone capable of maneuvering underwater. The TJ-Flying Fish was developed in China. (CyberGuy.com; Credit: Ben Chen)

SNEAKY LEGIT WAY TO SCORE FREE VIRTUAL TECH SUPPORT

What does the drone do?

The drone, known as the TJ-FlyingFish, was developed by a team of scientists from China's Shanghai Research Institute for Intelligent Autonomous Systems, Tongji University, and the Unmanned Systems Research Group at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

HEARD OF A TINY HOUSE? MEET THE MICRO RV

Aquatic flying drone stats

It is an amphibious drone that can both swim underwater and shoot into the sky and act as a quadcopter.

  • 3.6 pounds weight
  • 6 minutes hovering time
  • 6.5 feet per second underwater swimming speed
  • Runs without human intervention on artificial intelligence only
  • Developed by Chinese

The drone weighs just 3.6 pounds and can hover in mid-air for 6 minutes. When it's underwater, it can swim at speeds of 6.5 feet per second. Plus, the dual air and underwater drone does not need a human to operate it.

Its operating system is run completely by artificial intelligence. Those in control of the AI system can give the drone a mission, and it will accomplish it autonomously without the need for human intervention.

HOW TO STOP GOOGLE FROM ITS CREEPY WAY OF USING YOU FOR FACIAL RECOGNITION

What good can come from an amphibious flying drone?

Drones can be helpful for all kinds of reasons, and as this one can both fly and swim underwater, it's safe to assume that it can be used for some great missions.

Some missions for the technology could include taking aerial and aquatic surveys, remote sensing, and search-and-rescue operations.

Professor Ben Chen from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and his colleagues will be presenting a paper on their research on the drone at the 2023 IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation in London this May.

So until that happens, we'll be watching to see what kind of other work the TJ-FlyingFish may be used for.

HERE'S PROOF SOME AIRLINES ARE NOT FANS OF AIRTAG TRACKERS

The TJ-FlyingFish is a drone that was designed to function both underwater and fly. The technology was developed by China's Shanghai Research Institute for Intelligent Autonomous Systems, Tongji University, and the Unmanned Systems Research Group at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The TJ-FlyingFish is a drone that was designed to function both underwater and fly. The technology was developed by China's Shanghai Research Institute for Intelligent Autonomous Systems, Tongji University, and the Unmanned Systems Research Group at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

 Credit: Ben Chen

What do you think about this drone being developed in China? We want to hear your thoughts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com.  All rights reserved.  CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.