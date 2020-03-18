Facebook doles out bonuses and $1,000 to its employees amid coronavirus outbreak

Facebook is giving every one of its employees a $1,000 bonus to assist them during the ongiong coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Information, which first reported the news, the decision was announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an internal memo on Tuesday.

Every one of the company’s nearly 45,000 employees will reportedly also get an “exceeds” rating for their first six-month review of 2020, which could lead to larger bonuses, since the median compensation for a Facebook employee is $228,651.

The Information reports that some full-time Facebook employees have also taken over part of the work done by contractors so those contractors can stay home. And the tech giant is still paying those contractors while they're at home.

Like most Silicon Valley companies, Facebook has asked its Seattle and Bay Area employees to work from home if they can.

The Menlo Park, Calif., company announced on Wednesday a wide expansion of its efforts to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic -- including the use of Workplace Advanced for 12 months for all government agencies and emergency workers; a Coronavirus Information Center with real-time updates at the top of Newsfeed in six countries; a $100 million grant to help small businesses impacted by coronavirus.