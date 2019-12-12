Best TVs, YouTube downloads, using Google images and more: Tech Q&A

Picking the Right TV

Q: I’d like a 70-inch television, but my wife says that our couch is too close to the wall in the den. I think she’s more concerned about the price. She’s cheap. How far away should you sit from a 70-inch set? My next Super Bowl party awaits your answer!

A: You definitely don't want to sit too close or too far. There's a sweet spot to catch all the action, and it depends on the dimensions of your den. But there are other questions. Will you mount the TV on the wall or place it in an entertainment center? Where can you safely install such behemoths away from intense heat sources and glaring sun? Once you consider all these factors, though it's much easier to find the "right fit." Tap or click here for the formula to help you select the right sized TV for any room.

Download YouTube Videos

Q: Is there a way to download YouTube videos? There is a share button by the video but no download button. I want to save these videos in case owners take them down.

A: I'm not a lawyer, and I don't play one on the internet. But I do know that you have to be very careful that you are not violating anyone's copyrights and breaking the law. Videos that fall into the Public Domain, Creative Commons, and CopyLeft are fair game for downloading. Last time I checked, downloading videos violated YouTube's terms of service. Some apps will let you download YouTube videos. Tap or click here for one way you can download YouTube videos at your own risk.

Using Google Images

Q: I like to use fun images in my presentations. Can I use any image I find on Google?

A: The vast majority of photos you find on the internet are protected by international copyright laws. The same goes for video, text, music, and just about any other kind of media you can think of. Before using a single kilobyte of other people's work, you must get permission first, preferably in writing. There are two excellent platforms for images. First, there's Creative Commons, which is free and helps you connect with interesting creators all over the planet. Second, there are stock photo sites; occasionally, these sites are free, but nearly all of them are designed to be affordable, and you can't beat the quality. Tap or click here to learn more about using images from the internet.

AAA Replacements

Q: AAA raised their prices, and it's getting too expensive for me. Is there an app that I can use to get emergency roadside help when I need it?

A: As rates start to climb and data signals become stronger, you no longer have to rely on a single monopolistic service to swoop in and rescue you. A Google Maps search can usually direct you to the help you need. Look into Mach1. This excellent aggregator of roadside assistance is more attuned than AAA to specific GPS coordinates and ultra-local resources from mechanics to tow-trucks. Mach1 is free to download and requires no membership fee at all. Tap or click here to learn more about Mach1.

Re-Hear My Show

Q: You give out so many tips on your radio show that I feel like I miss a lot. Can I listen to your show again? It goes by so fast, and I love it!

A: I do pack a lot of advice into each hour, and I don’t blame anyone for missing a tip or three. If you’re looking for a complete archive of my national radio show, look no further than the Komando Community, a social media platform designed for tech enthusiasts. Once you start an account, you can access an incredible range of articles, help forums, and multimedia. You can also connect with me personally, and you can meet lots of like-minded people with a passion for consumer technology. And you can go back and listen to past shows whenever and wherever you want. Tap or click here to never miss a moment of my shows again .

