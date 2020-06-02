Apple tracking iPhones stolen during riots, report says

Apple is tracking the iPhones that have been stolen from its stores during the recent riots across the U.S., the New York Post reports.

Citing a message from Twitter, the Post reports the stolen devices show a message on the screen saying the device should be returned to where it was stolen from and that it has been disabled and authorities will be notified.

A source familiar with the company's thinking said the messages seen have been in place for some time.

The tech titan, which had started to reopen some of its U.S.-based stores that were closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, saw some of its stores attacked in cities across the country.

In the wake of the protests which are happening as a result of the death of George Floyd, Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees the company would make donations to a "number of groups" and would match employee donations as well.

"Today, Apple is making donations to a number of groups, including the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit committed to challenging racial injustice, ending mass incarceration, and protecting the human rights of the most vulnerable people in American society," Cook wrote in the memo obtained by Bloomberg. "For the month of June, and in honor of the Juneteenth holiday, we’ll also be matching two-for-one all employee donations via Benevity."

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment for this story, citing matters of security.

