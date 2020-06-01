In wake of George Floyd's death, Mark Zuckerberg announces $10M donation, adds there is 'more to do'

In the wake of George Floyd's death last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company is making a $10 million donation to a number of groups working on racial injustice.

"The organizations fighting for justice also need funding, so Facebook is committing an additional $10 million to groups working on racial justice," Zuckerberg wrote in a late Sunday night post to his Facebook account. "We're working with our civil rights advisors and our employees to identify organizations locally and nationally that could most effectively use this right now."

Zuckerberg added that the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative has also donated large sums of money, "investing ~$40 million annually for several years in organizations working to overcome racial injustice."

"Priscilla and I are committed to this work, and we expect to be in this fight for many years to come," Zuckerberg explained. "This week has made it clear how much more there is to do."

But some of his own employees say Zuckerberg himself should be doing more.

Several media reports, including the New York Times, on Monday reported that Facebook employees were holding "virtual walkouts" in response to Zuckerberg's decision to leave Trump's posts on the platform as is. Last week, Twitter put warning labels on a few of Trump's tweets, including ones related to the protests.

"I DO NOT agree w Mark's choice not to label posts that incite violence I am making my voice heard in internally. And also "walking" out today," Benny Wong, an engineer at Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, tweeted on Monday.

Color Of Change, an organization that has been pushing Facebook and Zuckerberg to do more, thanked Facebook employees who walked out in protest.

A source familiar with Color Of Change said its president, Rashad Robinson, and its members were "not only just underwhelmed, but insulted" by Facebook and Zuckerberg's response to the protests.

The source added that the $10 million in donations is "small relative to the potential" and "without meaning to the ultimate goal of protecting Black lives" and needs to be investigated by criminal justice organizations.

Facebook is not the only Silicon Valley company committed to donating money and helping raise awareness for racial injustice.

According to a memo obtained by Bloomberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees the company would make donations to a "number of groups" and would match employee donations as well.

"Today, Apple is making donations to a number of groups, including the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit committed to challenging racial injustice, ending mass incarceration, and protecting the human rights of the most vulnerable people in American society," Cook wrote in the memo. "For the month of June, and in honor of the Juneteenth holiday, we’ll also be matching two-for-one all employee donations via Benevity."

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted the company would be donating $1 million to two different organizations "to support their important work in making criminal justice in America more just for all."

Lyft co-founder Logan Green also said the ride-hailing service would donate $500,000 in ride credits to a number of different organizations.

