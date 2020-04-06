Apple to ship 1 million face masks a week for health care workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Apple is going to design and produce millions of face shields for health care workers as part of its effort to help the workers battling coronavirus in the United States.

"We've launched a company-wide effort bringing together product designers, engineering, operations, and packing teams and our suppliers, to design, produce, and ship face shields for health workers," CEO Tim Cook explained in a video posted to Twitter.

Previously, the tech giant announced that it had secured 10 million masks for medical workers. Apple debuted a new COVID-19 website and app not long after that.

Cook also said that one shipment has been delivered to Kaiser hospital facilities in California's Santa Clara valley and that the company expects to make one million face masks by the end of the week and just as many each following week.

Initially, this effort will be for U.S. health care workers, but Apple hopes to expand it enough to aid workers in other countries impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The tech executive ended his video statement by encouraging people to follow local guidelines to shelter in place and maintain social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

As of Monday afternoon, there are more than 1.3 million cases of coronavirus worldwide; of those, 356,942 are in the United States.

