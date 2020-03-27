Apple announces new coronavirus app and website

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Apple on Friday announced a new COVID-19 app and website to help people stay informed and stay healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The app and website allow users to answer a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or a loved one, and then receive guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about possible next steps.

In a statement released by Apple, the company emphasized that the screening tool is designed to be a resource but that it does not replace instructions from health care providers or guidance government officials.

The new app and website offer resources to provide useful support and information to people about the coronavirus pandemic, including answers to common questions about risk factors and symptoms, as well as CDC guidance on washing hands and cleaning surfaces.

The COVID-19 app and website do not require a sign-in or association with a user’s Apple ID, and the tech giant says that individual responses will not be sent to Apple or any government organization.

