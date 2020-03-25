Apple secures 10 million masks for US health care workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Apple has secured 10 million masks for U.S. health care workers and is donating millions more to countries globally as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread and strain manufacturing chains for the medical supplies.

Tim Cook, the tech giant's CEO, announced the news in a video tweeted out Wednesday afternoon. The video was filmed from Cook's home.

"Apple has sourced, procured and is donating 10 million masks to the medical community in the United States," Cook said.

Cook also encouraged everyone to follow instructions from public health officials by staying home if possible and keeping at least six feet between themselves and anyone else if they must leave the house.

Other tech firms, including Facebook, have stepped up to say they will donate the much-needed masks or provide assistance in manufacturing respirators.

All of these items are in short supply, and in many cases countries and states are competing against one another to get their own.

