Fox News AI Newsletter: Your own personal 'superintelligence'

- Zuckerberg wants to give everyone their own personal superintelligence through Meta's new vision

- Nvidia denies 'backdoors' in chips after China raises security concerns

- Microsoft joins exclusive $4T market cap club after AI surge, joining only one other company

AI FOR ALL: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced the tech giant will focus on developing a personal superintelligence for everyone, which will further enable creative and leisurely pursuits.

PUSHING BACK: Tech giant Nvidia said on Thursday that its chips do not contain any "backdoors" that would allow others to remotely access or control them, following concerns from China over the security of the company's H20 artificial intelligence chip.

EXCLUSIVE CLUB : Microsoft touched $4 trillion in market cap Thursday, joining Nvidia as the only two companies to reach this level.

REGULATORY RECALL: The Trump administration's DOGE developed a new tool that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to review federal regulations for potential elimination, according a new report.

ROBOT RAMPAGE: A jaw-dropping video showing a Unitree H1 humanoid robot flailing violently during a test has captured the internet's attention and sparked a new wave of concern about the safety of advanced robotics.

DIGITAL DOCTOR BOOM: A growing number of Americans are now using artificial intelligence to manage their health and wellness.

DIGITAL DECEPTION: Two U.S. judges in separate federal courts scrapped their rulings last week after lawyers alerted them to filings that contained inaccurate case details or seemingly "hallucinated" quotes that misquoted cited cases — the latest in a string of errors that suggest the growing use of artificial intelligence in legal research and submissions.

DIGITAL TAKEOVER: OpenAI just took a big leap forward with artificial intelligence. ChatGPT agent acts as more than just a chatbot; it serves as a real assistant that takes action on your behalf. We're talking about planning trips, managing your email, making dinner reservations, summarizing long reports, and even running code, all with your permission.

TECH POWER PLAY: Artificial intelligence is no longer a niche tool for tech labs or science-fiction thrillers. It’s now the battleground where the future of American power, prosperity, and freedom will be decided. With the release of "Winning the AI Race: America’s AI Action Plan," the Trump administration is rightfully treating this moment as the 21st-century equivalent of the space race or the nuclear age.

ROBOT ON WHEELS: Walking up to your car and seeing it recognize you, light up with a digital smile and respond to your voice used to be something only seen in TV shows and movies.

DIGITAL POWER DRAIN: If your electricity bill seems shockingly high, you're not imagining it. A big part of the spike is being driven by rising artificial intelligence electricity demand.

