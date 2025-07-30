Viral rogue robot sparks new AI safety fears

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A jaw-dropping video showing a Unitree H1 humanoid robot flailing violently during a test has captured the internet's attention and sparked a new wave of concern about the safety of advanced robotics.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

HUMANOID ROBOT PERFORMS MEDICAL PROCEDURES VIA REMOTE CONTROL

Viral robot freakout sparks safety concerns

In the viral clip, the full-sized humanoid robot named DeREX is suspended from a crane inside a factory in China. Surrounded by two handlers, it suddenly starts thrashing its limbs without warning. The force is so intense it knocks over nearby equipment and nearly causes the crane to collapse.

As chaos unfolds, one stunned observer shouts, "Oh my god, what the (expletive) was that?" Another technician replies, "What the (expletive) did you guys run?" The dramatic exchange, captured on video, has only deepened speculation.

What triggered the Unitree robot's wild behavior?

Cix Liv, the robot handler who shared the footage on X, offered a possible explanation, saying, "The technical reason is we ran a full-body policy while the feet weren't touching the ground. Don't do that."

In other words, the robot was executing full-body movements without contact with the floor, triggering a dangerous cascade of erratic behavior.

We reached out to Unitree for comment but did not hear back before our deadline.

Previous Unitree robot incidents raise red flags

This isn't the first viral incident involving a humanoid robot from Unitree. A similar event occurred in May , when another H1 model violently malfunctioned during a test. The robot began flailing in midair, scattering lab equipment and sending engineers scrambling.

And, earlier this year, a separate Unitree humanoid startled crowds at a festival in China when it suddenly lurched toward a safety barrier. Although security acted fast, the robot's aggressive motion left many in the crowd visibly shaken.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Why the Unitree H1 robot is freaking people out

The Unitree H1 is commercially available. It stands nearly 6 feet tall, weighs 104 pounds and can perform backflips, run and lift heavy objects. Each joint delivers a whopping 365 pound-feet of torque.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That's enough to cause serious harm if anything goes wrong. Even small glitches in balance or software can appear threatening due to the robot's human-like size and shape. Experts warn that these movements, though technically correct from the robot's perspective, can seem violent or unpredictable to nearby humans.

What this means for you

If you've ever wondered whether robots could one day pose a real-world threat, this footage doesn't help ease those fears. As advanced machines move from research labs to commercial use, the risks become more real. Whether it's robot security, AI-powered assistants or automated delivery bots, safety testing will need to scale rapidly to keep up. These incidents demonstrate that powerful hardware combined with flawed software can have dangerous consequences.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurt's key takeaways

The rogue robot video was real, unfiltered and unsettling. It's a reminder that while robots are becoming more capable, they're still not perfect and are sometimes unpredictable. As AI and robotics evolve, the line between useful and dangerous is becoming increasingly blurred. Regulation, transparency and safety testing can't be afterthoughts.

Are we moving too fast with humanoid robotics, or is this just part of progress? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.