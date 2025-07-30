More Americans are turning to AI for health advice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Forget typing symptoms into a search bar.

A growing number of Americans are now using artificial intelligence to manage their health and wellness.

According to a nationwide survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, 35% report already relying on AI to understand and manage aspects of their well-being. From planning meals to getting fitness advice, AI is quickly moving from a futuristic concept to a daily health tool.

TEENS INCREASINGLY TURNING TO AI FOR FRIENDSHIP AS NATIONAL LONELINESS CRISIS DEEPENS

How Americans use AI for everyday health

The survey, conducted by Talker Research for The Vitamin Shoppe's annual Trend Report , shows just how deeply AI is embedded in people's health routines:

31% use AI to explore specific medical concerns.

25% rely on it for meal planning and recipes.

23% turn to AI for new workout routines.

20% seek emotional or therapeutic support through AI.

That's not all. A quarter of users (24%) are even using AI to fact-check information they've heard from doctors, friends or social media.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

More people trust AI than social media for health

Surprisingly, trust in AI is climbing fast. About 63% of Americans find AI trustworthy for health guidance. That's more than those who trust social media (43%) or influencers (41%), though still less than those who rely on doctors (93%) or friends (82%). And when it comes to convenience, AI wins points. About a third of users (31%) say they prefer asking AI over searching Google. Nearly as many (27%) say it's easier than getting advice from a health professional.

What's fueling the rise of AI in wellness?

The trend is part of a bigger picture. A full 73% of Americans want to stay up-to-date with the latest health trends. And 68% believe AI will play an even bigger role in the future of wellness.

Other findings from the Trend Report show:

51% are more aware of peptides than five years ago.

66% are adding more protein to their diets.

54% prioritize sleep and rest over workouts.

44% are making peace with aging, while only 21% actively try to fight it.

These shifts reflect a broader view of wellness-one that balances physical, mental and emotional health.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Supplements and smart health trends in 2025

Supplements remain central to many routines. About 69% of Americans currently take them. And thanks to new delivery options like gummies, chews and liquids, 34% say it's now easier than ever to stick with a supplement plan. Meanwhile, time-tested adaptogens like shilajit are gaining popularity among younger consumers. And innovations like NAD+ for longevity and peptides for recovery are seeing rising demand. As Muriel Gonzalez, president of The Vitamin Shoppe, explains, "AI is just one piece of a much larger wellness evolution."

What this means for you

If you're looking to boost your wellness routine, AI might offer a helpful starting point. Whether you need meal suggestions, emotional support or a new workout plan, these tools are becoming more accurate and more accessible. Just remember: AI works best when paired with trusted information, professional guidance, and healthy habits. Think of it as a supplement, not a substitute, for well-informed health decisions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurt's key takeaways

AI is reshaping how Americans think about health. From simplifying self-care to helping people make more informed choices, it's clear that AI is becoming part of everyday wellness. And with more people prioritizing sleep, mental health and balanced nutrition, the future of health looks holistic, personalized and data-driven.

As AI becomes smarter, would you rely on it more than your doctor or friends? Or do you still prefer human advice when it comes to your well-being? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.