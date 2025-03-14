Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: 'Digital twin' danger

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
AI deepfake of Trump and Obama

A woman in Washington, D.C., views a manipulated video on January 24, 2019, that changes what is said by President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama.  (Rob Lever /AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

-- AI ‘digital twins’ are warping political reality, leaving deepfake victims with few options for legal action
-- Scarlett Johansson warns of AI dangers, says 'there's no boundary here'
-- OpenAI lays out key proposals for Trump admin AI Action Plan to maintain tech lead over China

Zelenskyy deepfake

This illustration photo taken on January 30, 2023 shows a phone screen displaying a statement from the head of security policy at META with a fake video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calling on his soldiers to lay down their weapons shown in the background, in Washington, D.C. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)


NEW REALITY: Artificial intelligence (AI) is producing hyperrealistic "digital twins" of politicians, celebrities, pornographic material, and more – leaving victims of deepfake technology struggling to determine legal recourse.

NO BOUNDARY: Scarlett Johansson has taken a vocal stand on artificial intelligence, after having her likeness and voice used without permission. Last year, Johansson said she had been asked to voice OpenAI’s Chatbot by CEO Sam Altman, but turned down the job, only for people to notice that the feature, named "Sky," sounded almost exactly like the actress. "Particularly with the A.I. piece. It was like: If that can happen to me, how are we going to protect ourselves from this? There’s no boundary here; we're setting ourselves up to be taken advantage of," the 40-year-old told InStyle Magazine earlier this month.

Scarlett Johansson sitting in front of a tree for InStyle Magazine

Scarlett Johansson poses for InStyle Magazine. (Heather Hazzan/InStyle)

MAINTAINING US DOMINANCE: OpenAI has responded to the Trump White House's request for information on developing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Plan to ensure the U.S.' continued technological lead over China.

NEXT GEAR: Are you ready to use your daily commute to catch up on your favorite show, respond to emails or simply enjoy the view without worrying about the road ahead? This vision of the future is becoming increasingly real thanks to advancements in autonomous driving technology. Stellantis, the parent company of brands like Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler, has just unveiled its STLA AutoDrive 1.0 system, which the company hopes will soon revolutionize the way we drive.

Stellantis autodrive system

STLA AutoDrive 1.0 system  (Stellantis)

