Fox News AI Newsletter: Blue-collar productivity boom

RISE OF MACHINES: Palantir Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar told FOX Business artificial intelligence is fueling a blue-collar productivity boom, not mass unemployment as forecast by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Sankar said AI is accelerating hiring, training and American industrial growth.

SMART STEPS: Recreational exoskeletons have been popping up for years, but the new IRMO M1 exoskeleton feels like a turning point. This next-generation wearable blends artificial intelligence (AI), a forward-facing camera, LADAR sensors and lightweight robotics to give your legs a serious boost on trails and city streets.

EDUCATION REWIRED: Purdue University has announced a new "AI working competency" requirement, the first of its kind at an institution of higher learning, for all undergraduate students on their main campus, Indianapolis and West Lafayette, to complete starting in 2026.

'DISPARATE IMPACT': White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks called out blue states Tuesday for inserting "woke" ideology into artificial intelligence as the Trump administration moves to cut what he described as "unnecessary" regulations on the rapidly developing technology.

EYES TO THE FUTURE: Artificial intelligence (AI) is charging into a new phase in 2026 – one that could reshape business operations, global competition and even which workers thrive, according to Goldman Sachs' Chief Information Officer Marco Argenti.

'MORE USABLE': OpenAI announced an update for ChatGPT Images that it says drastically improves both the generation speed and instruction-following capability of its image generator. A blog post from the company Tuesday says the update will make it much easier to make precise edits to AI-generated images. Previous iterations of the program have struggled to follow instructions and often make unasked-for changes.

HANDS-FREE TECH: Chrome on Android now offers a fresh way to digest information when your hands are busy or your eyes need a break. A new update powered by Google Gemini can turn written webpages into short podcast-style summaries. Two virtual hosts chat about the content, making it feel easier to follow during your commute or while you multitask.

DESANTIS VS. TRUMP: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said on Monday that state officials have the right to regulate artificial intelligence despite President Trump’s recent executive order aiming to require a national AI standard the president argues would overrule state laws.

TECH FORCE: The Trump administration launched a new initiative Monday aimed at recruiting top-tier technical talent to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) at the federal level. The hiring program, known as "Tech Force," plans to recruit roughly 1,000 early-career technologists for a two-year service term across various federal agencies.

HOME RUN: Baseball teams have long searched for a way to study the entire swing without sensors or complex lab setups. Today, a new solution is entering the picture. Theia, an AI biomechanics company, debuted a commercially available video-only system that analyzes bat trajectory and full-body biomechanics together. This new approach works in real baseball environments and needs no reflective body markers, wearables or special equipment.

POLICING PUSH: Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., helped advocate for the AI Civil Rights Act last week in order to prevent companies from using what Democrats describe as "biased and discriminatory AI-powered algorithms."

PRICING GAP : Instacart is using AI-enabled pricing experiments that are substantially raising the prices of identical products for different customers, according to an investigation by Consumer Reports and Groundwork Collaborative.

