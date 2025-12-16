OpenAI announces upgrades for ChatGPT Images with '4x faster generation speed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OpenAI announced an update for ChatGPT Images that it says drastically improves both the generation speed and instruction-following capability of its image generator.

A blog post from the company Tuesday says the update will make it much easier to make precise edits to AI-generated images. Previous iterations of the program have struggled to follow instructions and often make unasked-for changes.

"The update includes much stronger instruction following, highly precise editing, and up to 4x faster generation speed, making image creation and iteration much more usable," the company wrote.

"This marks a shift from novelty image generation to practical, high-fidelity visual creation — turning ChatGPT into a fast, flexible creative studio for everyday edits, expressive transformations, and real-world use."

CHINESE HACKERS WEAPONIZE ANTHROPIC’S AI IN FIRST AUTONOMOUS CYBERATTACK TARGETING GLOBAL ORGANIZATIONS

The announcement comes just weeks after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman declared a "code red" in a memo within his company to improve the quality of ChatGPT.

In the document, Altman said OpenAI has more work to do on enhancing the day-to-day experience of its chatbot, such as allowing it to answer a wider range of questions and improving its speed, reliability and personalization features for users, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The reported company-wide memo from Altman comes as competitors have narrowed OpenAI’s lead in the AI race. Google last month released a new version of its Gemini model that surpassed OpenAI on industry benchmark tests.

GOOGLE CEO CALLS FOR NATIONAL AI REGULATION TO COMPETE WITH CHINA MORE EFFECTIVELY

To focus on the "code red" effort to improve ChatGPT, OpenAI will be pushing back work on other initiatives, such as a personal assistant called Pulse, advertising and AI agents for health and shopping, Altman said in the memo, according to the Journal.

Altman also said the company would have a daily call among those responsible for enhancing ChatGPT, the newspaper added.

"Our focus now is to keep making ChatGPT more capable, continue growing, and expand access around the world — while making it feel even more intuitive and personal," Nick Turley, the head of ChatGPT, wrote on X Monday night.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS