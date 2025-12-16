Purdue to require AI competency for all undergrads as universities race to adapt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Purdue University has announced a new "AI working competency" requirement for all undergraduate students on their main campus, Indianapolis and West Lafayette, to complete starting in 2026.

"The reach and pace of AI’s impact to society, including many dimensions of higher education, means that we at Purdue must lean in and lean forward and do so across different functions at the university," Purdue President Mung Chiang said in a Friday announcement .

"AI@Purdue strategic actions are part of the Purdue Computes strategic initiative, and will continue to be refreshed to advance the missions and impact of our university," Chiang added.

The competencies students will be required to pass include understanding AI, which Purdue defines as "identifying the key capabilities, strengths and limits of AI technologies, as well as ways that AI can transform existing methods, processes and tools."

Another competency requires students to recognize and communicate clearly about AI use, including its limitations. The university says this means "developing and defending decisions informed by AI-driven insights, as well as recognizing the presence, influence and consequences of AI in decision-making."

Students will also be expected to adapt to AI systems as they evolve.

"We’re enormously eager to work with faculty colleagues across the university to breathe life into this critical new requirement," Purdue provost Patrick Wolfe said in a statement posted by the university.

"At the same time, it’s absolutely imperative that a requirement like this is well informed by continual input from industry partners and employers more broadly," Wolfe added. "For this reason, I’ve also asked that each of our academic colleges establishes a standing industry advisory board focusing on employers’ AI competency needs and that these boards are used to help ensure a continual, annual refresh of our AI curriculum and requirements to ensure that we keep our discipline-specific criteria continually current."

Purdue highlighted several AI research areas, including food and agriculture systems where teams are working on "‘biological manufacturing’ for food systems in activities coordinated through the Institute for Digital and Advanced Agricultural Systems (IDAAS) and the Open Ag Technology and Systems Center ( OATS )."

Researchers at Purdue University are also using AI to work with national security and defense agencies and industries, in "areas such as hypersonics, energetic materials, cybersecurity, microelectronics and semiconductors."