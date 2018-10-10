Expand / Collapse search
After backlash, Amazon to boost pay for longtime workers

FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Amazon is boosting its minimum wage for all U.S. workers to $15 per hour starting next month. The company said Tuesday, Oct. 2, that the wage hike will benefit more than 350,000 workers, which includes full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal positions. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon, facing a backlash from longtime warehouse workers who say its $15 hourly minimum wage wouldn't benefit them, will now get a bigger raise.

The company says adjustments are being made this week, and workers who already made $15 an hour will get more than the $1 extra an hour promised last week. Amazon says the raise will differ by warehouse.

A worker at a Maryland warehouse, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity for fear of being fired, says employees were told Tuesday that they would now get a raise of $1.25 an hour after Nov. 1. That's 25 cents more an hour than what they were told last week.