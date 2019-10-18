7 super high-tech gadgets for fall excursions

The leaves are falling, and so are the temperatures across much of the U.S. Fortunately, these high-tech gadgets will help you explore your surroundings, stay connected, and keep moving outside in the cold weather this fall. These are the top picks for anyone who wants to go hiking, capture images and video, or keep your gadgets charged up.

1. Logitech Rugged Folio ($140)

A military-grade protective case for the most recent Apple iPad, the Logitech Rugged Folio is spill-resistant and can withstand short drops. The keyboard is super silent and there’s a stand on the back of the case for spontaneous typing sessions.

2. Fossil Gen 5 Watch ($295)

The latest smartwatch for either Apple iPhone or Android users, the Fossil Gen 5 has a built-in speaker for making calls and talking to bots like Google Assistant to ask about the weather. The watch is waterproof and lasts one full day.

3. GoPro Hero8 ($400)

GoPro went all out on the latest action camera, which now lets you add accessories easily. There’s a new mod for a shotgun mic and an LED light (available in December). Image stabilization works much better at leveling the horizon.

4. Canon Ivy Camera ($130)

One of the coolest new pocket cameras, the Canon Ivy has a built-in carabiner that attaches to your belt or a backpack. It’s waterproof and shockproof, captures 13-megapixel photos and shoots 1080p high-def video. The camera syncs to your phone to transfer images.

5. Kyocera Duraforce Pro 2 ($450)

A rugged smartphone for fall excursions means you don’t have to worry about the rain and snow, dirt and grime, or dropping the phone on cement. Kyocera Duraforce Pro 2 has a built-in 13-megapixel and 4K camera so it doubles as an action cam.

6. Jasco EcoSurvivor Earbuds ($35)

The low-cost Jasco EcoSurvivor earbuds are fully waterproof so you can swim with them or hike in the rain. The ear loops hold the earbuds in place when you go for a run. They last for ten hours per charge and sync to your phone over Bluetooth.

7. Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD ($170)

A portable backup battery for outdoor use, the Sherpa 100PD has a wireless charging pad on top, plus multiple charge ports for wired devices (including the latest USB-C). For smartphones, you can expect to recharge about eight times and twice for a USB-C powered laptop.