7 back-to-school gadgets for an epic college dorm room

College starts up for students this month, which means only one thing: it’s time to plan out the ultimate dorm room. For those who want the latest and the best accessories and gadgets, we’ve assembled the primo gear to impress roommates, your RA, and anyone else in your hall.

1. Nanoleaf Canvas ($100)

You might create a scene with these lighted panels. Once you install them on the wall of a dorm room, you can touch a panel to trigger animated lighting. Turn them up bright for extra room lighting, or subdued during a long gaming session with your roomies.

2. Craftsynth 2.0 ($149)

A quirky music creation device like this is just what you need for a study break. Small and light enough to carry in a backpack, the Craftsynth 2.0 creates 40 different waveforms and doesn’t require any piano skills. It’s like your own personal Radiohead machine.

FIVE BEST SMARTPHONE BUYS FOR SUMMER 2019

3. Symfonisk Table Lamp with Wi-Fi Speakers ($179)

Combining two dorm room products into one, this lamp is also a speaker that connects to Wi-Fi. Sound quality is spectacular, and you can even pair with a second unit for stereo sound. You can stream music using services like iTunes or Spotify.

4. Epson EcoTank ET-2760 Supertank Printer ($300)

Every dorm room needs a printer that won’t run out of ink constantly. The big benefit is cost. Epson says each color print ends up costing about one cent, versus normal printers that cost 20 cents per print. Ready for a refill? Skip the cartridges altogether and use ink refills.

SAMSUNG UNVEILS NEW GALAXY NOTE 10 PHONES

5. HyperX Cloud MIX Wired Gaming Headset ($200)

This headset is ideal for any music, gaming, or even listening to audiobooks or college lectures. At your desk, the wired headset has a microphone and plays high-res audio. For your phone or tablet, you can connect over Bluetooth without any wires.

6. Samsung 65" Q90 Flat Smart 4K QLED TV ($2,798)

Let’s skip right to the good stuff on this massive television. It has 4K resolution, which means Netflix will pop even more. For gaming, you can expect a wider range of colors than a bargain television. Backlighting tech, excellent side viewing angles -- it’s a dorm room wonder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

7. Nikon Z 7 Mirrorless Camera ($3,000)

This “ultimate” camera is for media and film majors only. Keep one in your dorm under lock and key, but expect brilliant results thanks to the full-frame sensor (capture more of the image), incredible quality thanks to the 45.7-megapixel quality, and lightweight and compact design.