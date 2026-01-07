Hackers abuse Google Cloud to send trusted phishing emails

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cybercriminals have found a clever new way to get phishing emails straight into inboxes.

Instead of spoofing brands, they are abusing real cloud tools that people already trust. Security researchers say attackers recently hijacked a legitimate email feature inside Google Cloud.

The result was thousands of phishing messages that looked and felt like normal Google notifications. Many slipped past spam filters with ease.

How this Google Cloud phishing attack worked

At the center of the campaign was Google Cloud Application Integration. This service allows businesses to send automated email notifications from workflows they build. Attackers exploited the Send Email task inside that system. Because the messages came from a real Google address, they appeared authentic to both users and security tools.

According to Check Point, a global cybersecurity firm that tracks and analyzes large-scale threat campaigns, the emails were sent from a legitimate Google-owned address and closely matched Google's notification style. Fonts, wording, and layout all looked familiar. Over a two-week period in December 2025, attackers sent more than 9,000 phishing emails targeting roughly 3,200 organizations across the U.S., Europe, Canada, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Why Google phishing emails were so convincing

The messages looked like routine workplace alerts. Some claimed you had received a voicemail. Others said you were granted access to a shared document, like a Q4 file. That sense of normalcy lowered suspicion. Many people are used to seeing these exact messages every day. Even more concerning, the emails bypassed common protections like SPF and DMARC because they were sent through Google-owned infrastructure. To email systems, nothing looked fake.

What happens after you click

The attack did not stop at the email. Once a victim clicked the link, they were sent to a page hosted on storage.cloud.google.com. That added another layer of trust. From there, the link redirected again to googleusercontent.com. Next came a fake CAPTCHA or image check. This step blocked automated security scanners while letting real users continue. After passing that screen, victims landed on a fake Microsoft login page hosted on a non-Microsoft domain. Any credentials entered there were captured by the attackers.

Who was targeted in the Google Cloud phishing attack

Check Point says the campaign focused heavily on industries that rely on automated alerts and shared documents. That included manufacturing, technology, finance, professional services, and retail. Other sectors like healthcare, education, government, energy, travel and media were also targeted. These environments see constant permission requests and file-sharing notices, which made the lures feel routine.

"We have blocked several phishing campaigns involving the misuse of an email notification feature within Google Cloud Application Integration," a Google spokesperson told Cyberguy. "Importantly, this activity stemmed from the abuse of a workflow automation tool, not a compromise of Google’s infrastructure. While we have implemented protections to defend users against this specific attack, we encourage continued caution as malicious actors frequently attempt to spoof trusted brands. We are taking additional steps to prevent further misuse."

The incident demonstrates how attackers can weaponize legitimate cloud automation tools without resorting to traditional spoofing.

Ways to stay safe from trusted-looking phishing emails

Phishing emails are getting harder to spot, especially when attackers abuse real cloud platforms like Google Cloud. These steps help reduce risk when emails look familiar and legitimate.

1) Slow down before acting on alerts

Attackers rely on urgency. Messages about voicemails, shared files or permission changes are designed to make you click fast. Pause before taking action. Ask yourself whether you were actually expecting that alert. If not, verify it another way.

2) Inspect links before you click

Always hover over links to preview the destination domain. In this campaign, links jumped across multiple trusted-looking Google domains before landing on a fake login page. If the final destination does not match the service asking you to sign in, close the page immediately.

3) Treat file access and permission emails with caution

Shared document alerts are a favorite lure because they feel routine at work. If an email claims you were granted access to a file you do not recognize, do not click directly from the message. Instead, open your browser and sign in to Google Drive or OneDrive manually to check for new files.

4) Use a password manager to catch fake login pages

Password managers can be a strong last line of defense. They will not autofill credentials on fake Microsoft or Google login pages hosted on non-official domains. If your password manager refuses to fill in a login, that is a red flag worth paying attention to.

5) Run strong antivirus software with phishing protection

Modern antivirus tools do more than scan files. Many now detect malicious links, fake CAPTCHA pages, and credential harvesting sites in real time. Strong antivirus software can block phishing pages even after a click, which matters in multi-stage attacks like this one.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

6) Reduce your exposure with a data removal service

Phishing campaigns often succeed because attackers already know your email, employer or role. That information is commonly pulled from data broker sites. A data removal service helps remove your personal information from these databases, making it harder for attackers to craft convincing, targeted emails.

7) Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) everywhere

Even if attackers steal your password, two-factor authentication (2FA) can stop them from accessing your account. Use app-based authentication or hardware keys when possible, especially for work email, cloud storage, and Microsoft accounts.

8) Report suspicious emails immediately

If something feels off, report it. Flag suspicious Google or Microsoft alerts to your IT or security team so they can warn others. Early reporting can stop a phishing campaign before it spreads further inside an organization.

Kurt's key takeaways

This campaign highlights a growing shift in phishing tactics. Attackers no longer need to fake brands when they can abuse trusted cloud services directly. As automation becomes more common, security awareness matters more than ever. Even familiar emails deserve a second look, especially when they push urgency or ask for credentials.

If a phishing email comes from a real Google address, how confident are you that you would spot it before clicking? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

