5 secrets to shopping smarter on Amazon

Online shopping and e-commerce have revolutionized the way we shop and live. They have transformed the landscape of many neighborhoods, both big and small, leaving many malls empty and abandoned. Yet, online shopping is not all doom and gloom.

It has also brought us many benefits and conveniences. However, sometimes shopping online can feel like a puzzle. With so many products and choices, finding what you want can be a challenge.

That’s why Amazon has introduced some new features to help you search and discover the best items for you. These features are designed to make your online shopping experience easier and more enjoyable.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

1. Snap, search and find

Imagine needing a specific home appliance part, yet the exact name escapes your mind. Trust me, it happens at the worst times. Well, one of Amazon's new shopping features called Amazon Lens allows a picture to be snapped and uploaded for a search.

Simply open the Amazon app

Tap the camera icon in the Amazon search bar

in the Amazon search bar Capture a photo of the elusive piece

Tap Search and let the visual search algorithms do their work

and let the visual search algorithms do their work After snapping the picture and viewing the search bar with the uploaded image, there's a new option to add additional text. This "+ Add text" new feature allows typing in any extra information or descriptors that can help refine the search results. It's an add-on to help narrow down the hunt for the right product. However, its effectiveness will rely on the clarity of the image and the efficiency of the algorithms in action.

HOW TO POLICE HOLLYWOOD FROM SWIPING ORIGINAL CREATIVE WORK WITH AI

MORE: NOT SO FAST - DON'T CLICK THAT FAKE AMAZON OR MICROSOFT AD

2. Augmented reality shopping

When buying items for the home, visualizing them in the actual space ahead of spending money can make a world of difference. Amazon's "View in Your Room" feature uses augmented reality to help see how a product will look and fit in a specific space, aiding in making more informed decisions.

Not every product has this feature enabled. You can check if a product has this feature by looking for the "View in Your Room" button under the product image in the Amazon shopping app or on the desktop web browser. If you don’t see this button, it means that the product does not support this feature. Here’s how to embark on this virtual venture:

Go to the search bar in the Amazon app and conduct a search for the item you are looking to purchase

in the Amazon app and conduct a search for the item you are looking to purchase Then click on the item or product

Next, click the "View in Your Room" button under the product image on the mobile product detail page

button under the product image on the mobile product detail page Then you will be asked to point your phone at the floor

Move your phone around and then click tap to place.

MEET THE WORLD'S FIRST AI MASSAGE ROBOT

MORE: 4 TRICKS FOR GETTING AN AMAZON PRIME MEMBERSHIP FOR LESS

It seamlessly places the products in your home through the phone's screen, offering a glance at how these items will mesh with the existing surroundings. It's as simple as a click, and the products can be virtually moved from one surface to another for a comprehensive evaluation. However, the visual representation might not always be perfect, and users should be prepared for potential discrepancies

3. Riding the waves of sales trends

Amazon is now displaying Sales Trend data on search results and product detail pages, indicating a product's recent popularity. It shows a broad estimate of the number of customers who recently purchased a product on Amazon. It is updated at least daily and does not include returns and cancellations. While, this information can be helpful, you should remember that popularity does not always equate to quality or suitability for individual needs.

Note that this feature is not available on all products. At the time of publishing, Sales Trend data is only displayed for certain categories such as health and personal care, home and sports. It also requires a minimum number of customers to have recently purchased a particular product, usually at least 50 in the last month. Therefore, some products may not show sales trend data, even if they belong to the eligible categories.

5 TECH SHORTCUTS THAT ARE SURE TO MAKE YOUR LIFE EASIER

GET MORE OF MY MONEY-SAVING TECH TIPS & EASY VIDEO TUTORIALS WITH THE FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER - CLICK HERE

4. Shortcut shopping with ‘Find-on-Amazon’

If you ever come across a product online and want to find it on Amazon? The Find-on-Amazon feature has got that covered. For a shortcut search experience, when a product is spotted anywhere online, simply tap the "Share" button, choose the Amazon Shopping app, and click "Find products on Amazon."

CREEPY CHATGPT 'VOICE CONVERSATION' MIMICS A HUMAN WITH A CONVINCING PERSONALITY AND KNOWS ALMOST EVERYTHING

This handy tool will take you straight to the Amazon Shopping app, displaying similar products available on Amazon making it easier to find, compare and decide. It's a convenient feature, minimizing the hassle and time spent searching for products. However, it's worth noting that finding an exact match might not always be guaranteed, as it depends on the product's availability and listing on Amazon. Also, remember to always use price comparison tools to make sure you are getting the best deal.

5. Regret-free reordering

For frequently purchased items, Amazon is aiming to make the reordering process more straightforward. The platform will highlight previously purchased items in search results, making them easier to find and reorder. It's a useful feature as long as the tracking and history functions work seamlessly. Keep an eye on Amazon’s fluid pricing when reordering to make sure the cost did not unnecessarily get jacked up.

OOPS! YOU CLICKED ON A SPAM EMAIL AND ADDED YOUR INFO TO WHAT LOOKED LIKE A LEGIT SITE

Kurt's key takeaways

Amazon, the world's big tech retail giant, wants our money. With more convenient shopping features they are likely to win over more from our wallets by making it easier to shop. Don’t let convenience overshadow good prices. Keep Amazon on their toes by price comparing before you hit the "Place Order" button.

Pro tip: Most items are returnable within 30 days outside of holiday periods. Set price trackers in case the amount goes down after your purchase. A picture for a search? A virtual view of products in the living room? It definitely makes the online shopping process much easier. Sure, there might be a few kinks to iron out.

Got a better way to shop to save money and find a needle in the haystack of online retailers? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.