How to police Hollywood from swiping original creative work with AI

Imagine stumbling upon a video of yourself doing something you've never done or saying something you've never said. Scary, right? That's the unsettling reality many face with the surge of deepfakes, and celebrities are the prime targets.

In an era swarming with unauthorized AI-generated content, one startup is stepping up to help celebs keep control of their own images, voices and performance data. Metaphysic, already recognized for its convincing deepfake videos, has launched a new tool, Metaphysic Pro.

This innovative feature allows individual performers to create an AI likeness and personally register their copyright with the U.S. Copyright Office.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Credit: Metaphysic.ai

MORE: IS THE NEW APOLLO HUMANOID THE END OF JOBS AS WE KNOW IT?

The emerging conflicts of AI in creative industries

As AI technology seeps into every aspect of our lives, new conflicts within every creative industry are emerging. Intellectual property owners can now create without creators, sparking widespread disputes and concerns (think of an AI-generated song featuring Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan).

This dilemma is most notably seen in Hollywood, where writers have demanded greater protections and compensation for using their material and likenesses – one of the primary demands achieved that tentatively ended the current WGA strike.

Metaphysic's new platform could potentially offer a secure, transparent environment for coordination between performers, IP holders and filmmakers to create AI content. Consent and compensation stand at its core, as emphasized by CEO Thomas Graham.

MEET THE WORLD'S FIRST AI MASSAGE ROBOT

MORE: IS THIS NEW TECH GOING TO COST YOU YOUR JOB? HERE'S PROOF

A-list attention

The startup's platform is already garnering attention from notable names. Tom Hanks, Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Paris Hilton are reportedly among the early users of Metaphysic Pro. This tool enables celebrities to upload images or sign up for full face and body scans, keeping control of the traits required to train an AI model on their likeness and voice.

5 TECH SHORTCUTS THAT ARE SURE TO MAKE YOUR LIFE EASIER

Metaphysic is offering solutions for creators

While there's a lot of confusion over how copyright laws apply to AI-generated content, Metaphysic is stepping up to offer real solutions for creators who want to keep their personal data safe. But it's not all smooth sailing.

CREEPY CHATGPT 'VOICE CONVERSATION' MIMICS A HUMAN WITH A CONVINCING PERSONALITY AND KNOWS ALMOST EVERYTHING

Who actually owns AI-created content?

The big question is who actually owns AI-created content? Is it the AI, the person who made the AI, or nobody at all? This mess creates a whole heap of opportunities for unauthorized use.

And when it's your personal data on the line, that's a big deal. Sharing this kind of sensitive info with a company means there's a risk it could get leaked or stolen, and you might find your likeness being sold on the dark web. Yikes.

OOPS! YOU CLICKED ON A SPAM EMAIL AND ADDED YOUR INFO TO WHAT LOOKED LIKE A LEGIT SITE

MORE: AI REVEALS ANTI-AGING CHEMICALS THAT COULD STOP AGING IN ITS TRACKS

Metaphysic says it holds onto the user's data for safekeeping

Metaphysic really wants people to know that they're only holding onto the user's data for safekeeping – they don't own it. They're all about making sure celebrities' digital stuff is kept safe and sound.

With all the chatter going on about using AI to make digital lookalikes, this tool is jumping in as a solid move toward making AI practices fair and keeping personal data locked down tight, or at least we hope.

GET MORE OF MY TECH TIPS & EASY VIDEO TUTORIALS WITH THE FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER - CLICK HERE

Kurt's key takeaways

In the whirlwind world of AI and deepfakes, Metaphysic is making a play with Metaphysic Pro, aiming to keep your personal bits and bytes under your control. It's a bold move in a bold new world.

Like any uncharted territory, there are more questions than answers. The issues of copyright and ownership in AI-generated content are far from settled, and while Metaphysic is offering a tool, the broader conversation is just heating up.

Would you trust a company with your face, voice and more? How comfy are you with the idea of your digital twin out there? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.