5 pro tips for banking online safely without putting your money at risk

Gone are the days of standing in the line at the bank. Now we just grab our phones and fire up an app to move money around. It’s estimated more than 160 million Americans now use digital banking services.

That’s great, but what happens when a hacker jumps into the mix? Making financial transactions online can open the door to some potentially nasty side effects. Tap or click for 5 steps you can take right now to secure your financial accounts.

Your accounts aren’t the only thing you need to protect. Tap or click for essential tips to protect your computer from hackers, scammers, and thieves. Believe me, it’s worth a few minutes of your time.

You can bank online safely if you know the right steps to take. Let’s start with an essential: 2FA.

1. Two-factor authentication: Your keys to the kingdom

Two-factor authentication is one of the most important security measures you can take. Setting up 2FA creates an additional login step that hackers and cybercriminals won’t be able to mimic easily, protecting your accounts from intruders.

Without access to your phone, there’s no way to grab the login code.

If you access your bank online via an app or web login, 2FA is probably available as a security option. You’ll most likely find it in the password and login settings of your bank’s app. On the web, you’ll find the option under your profile settings.

Your bank will prompt you to provide your cellphone number as part of the setup process. Once you receive a text message code and confirm it, you’ll be ready to go.

From now on, every time you log in you will receive a randomly generated code to ensure you’re the one attempting to access your account. This makes 2FA notifications a sort of security alarm.

If someone else attempts to log into your account, you’ll know right away because you’ll receive a message. Tap or click for even more reasons you should use 2FA.

TECH TIPS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: Get my trusted tech advice and digital lifestyle tips on your time with my free email newsletters. Choose the topics you care about and stay in the know. Tap or click here to sign up.

2. Add a physical key

Some banks go even further and offer physical security tokens, which act as another form of 2FA.

Instead of using a code texted to you by your bank, you’ll use a special device that interfaces with your banking app.HSBC Bank offers a security device that generates codes for you to enter online.

Since your physical security token is a real-world device, you won’t run the risk of hackers cracking it. It’s also useful because it removes the middle man when you log in.

Not all banks offer physical tokens or keys, so make sure to check with your bank to find out what security features are available. Your phone can act as a security key for your Google account, too. Tap or click here to start using Google Smart Lock.

3. Skip public Wi-Fi and consider using a VPN

Public Wi-Fi may be convenient, but it’s also a huge risk for device security. Many of these public networks have no security or encryption protecting them, which makes them hotspots for hackers and criminals.

If a hacker decides to camp on an unsecured network and sees a device accessing a well-known bank’s website, you might find yourself on the wrong end of a ransomware attack. A SAFER WAY: Skip public Wi-Fi and use your phone’s data plan instead. Tap or click to turn your phone into a personal Wi-Fi hotspot.

When you need to access your bank’s website or app on the go, be sure your phone doesn’t automatically connect to an untrusted Wi-Fi network. Here’s how to temporarily disable Wi-Fi:

● On an iPhone X or higher, swipe down from the upper right-hand corner of the screen and tap on the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth icons to disable them.

● If you’re on an older iPhone with a home button, swipe up from the bottom of the screen for these options. Do the same to turn them back on when you’re ready.

● On Android, swipe down from the top of the screen two times to open the Quick Settings panel. Alternatively, you can swipe down using two fingers. Tap the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth icons to disable them, and tap them again to re-enable.

Public Wi-Fi networks aren’t the only ones that get compromised. If your router was attacked without your knowledge, you could be putting your bank information at risk every time you log in. Tap or click for a free test to see if your router has been hacked.

This is where a VPN comes in. Short for “virtual private network,” a VPN will safely route your internet traffic through another server somewhere else in the world. These servers are often equipped with security systems that protect and encrypt your traffic from prying eyes.

4. Don’t get fooled

If you need technical support, you might be tempted to search for your bank’s phone number on Google. Be warned: Scammers are hoping you’ll make this mistake. They put fake bank phone numbers online so they can sucker you into sharing your financial information.

To steer clear of this trap, rely on the phone numbers issued to you by your bank. You’ll find them on the back of your debit or credit card, as well as in the Help or Support section of your bank’s smartphone app.

If you need help with your money, why chance dialing the wrong number by mistake?

5. Don’t forget to sign out

Of course, once you’re finished with banking, you’ll want to securely sign out of your accounts so there’s no way for hackers or snoops to get in. Logging out of your accounts is just good practice, and this is especially the case when it comes to your finances. Not signing out is just one silly mistake that puts you at risk online. Tap or click here for 10 common security mistakes you need to stop making.

In your bank’s app or on its website, look for a button that says “log off” or “sign out” before exiting. Some web browsers will keep you logged in after you close the window, and if your browser gets hijacked in the interim, your data is completely exposed.

Once you’ve signed off, close your browser window and make sure the program is closed as well. On Macs, you need to click on the program’s name from the menu bar and click “exit” or “quit” to fully shut the software off. You can also type Command + Q to close any open software.

Never leave anything to chance when it comes to your money. Unless it’s your lucky day in Las Vegas, playing games with your finances will only end in loss.

BONUS TIP FOR EXTRA KNOW-HOW: Pay with your phone using Apple Wallet

Apple Wallet is today’s solution to carrying around a wallet or purse full of credit and debit cards. This virtual pocketbook, along with Apple Pay, comes native to your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, iPod touch and Mac.

It houses digital versions of your credit, debit and loyalty cards along with coupons, movie tickets and even lets you redeem rewards. Wallet also pairs with Apple Pay, which allows you to make purchases.

A quick swipe of your mobile device at a contactless pay terminal and you’re done. So how do you use it? Tap or click for a step-by-step guide to using this safe payment method.

What digital lifestyle questions do you have? Call Kim’s national radio show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station. You can listen to or watch The Kim Komando Show on your phone, tablet, television or computer. Or tap or click here for Kim’s free podcasts.

Copyright 2020, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Learn about all the latest technology on The Kim Komando Show, the nation’s largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today’s digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters, and more, visit her website at Komando.com.