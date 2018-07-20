2018 iPhone takes shape, big overhaul coming, reports say

As leaks intensify, we may be getting a clearer picture of the 2018 iPhone lineup.

In a word, big. Big as in really big displays and big design changes.

The latest reports claim to show the front glass panels on the new iPhones. That trio of phones, in order of size, are expected to be an “iPhone X Plus,” a budget iPhone X, and a second-generation iPhone X, according to a report at MacRumors and images from Ben Geskin, a widely-cited leaker.

The so-called iPhone X Plus is expected to be massive by Apple standards, with a 6.5-inch display. Far bigger than any iPhone launched to date and possibly bigger than Samsung’s giant Galaxy Note series, including the soon-to-be-released Galaxy Note 9.

The budget iPhone is slated to have a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone X update will maintain its 5.8-inch screen size.

Home button is history, get used to the notch

All three iPhones are expected to follow the iPhone X’s lead and ditch the home button in favor of Face ID. Like the current iPhone X that means a notch, which houses the Face ID TrueDepth camera, situated at the top of an edge-to-edge display.

The budget 6.1-inch iPhone, however, won’t get the OLED display and the more sophisticated camera on the updated iPhone X and new iPhone X Plus, according to reports. Instead, the cheaper iPhone will use an LCD screen and a less-costly camera system, reports say.

Pricing estimates put the iPhone X and X Plus at $1,000 and up, while the budget phone could land in the $700 to $800 range.

“I have no doubt that the upcoming lineup will be successful like past launches,” Jitesh Ubrani, an analyst at market research firm IDC, told Fox News in an email.

“Though it’s important to note that in general, we anticipate smartphone growth, including the iPhone’s, to be much lower than it was in the past,” he said.

IDC’s Ubrani hopes that Apple makes more strides with augmented reality (AR). “With the upcoming refresh, I’d hope Apple makes a bigger push for AR. Apple stands to be a key player and educator of this technology in the coming years and the iPhone is a great vehicle to do that,” he said.

Siri needs improvement too. “Outside of AR, they also need to improve Siri (on the iPhone and other devices as well) as competing smart assistants have surpassed Apple’s efforts in the past few years,” he added.

Fox News reached out to Apple with a request for comment on this story.