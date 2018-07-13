As Apple announces new MacBooks, more changes are expected

Apple rolled out new MacBook Pro models featuring faster processors and more products are expected later this year as the tech giant refreshes its offerings.

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros are getting Intel’s latest chips, which boosts system performance up to twice the 2017 models, Apple said on Thursday.

They will also receive Apple’s T2 chip for better system security and “Hey, Siri” capability for the MacBook. Also new are quieter keyboards and True Tone technology for the Retina displays.

New MacBook Pro 13

The MacBook Pro 13 with TouchBar now comes with Intel’s 8th generation processors. That’s significant because for the first time the MBP 13 packs quad-core processors, doubling the number of processor cores over previous generations.

Those quad-core chips are offered as Core i5 and i7 processors, with the latter as fast as 2.7 GHz (with Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.5 GHz).

The updated 13-inch MacBook also gets Intel’s newest Iris Plus integrated graphics 655 with 128MB of eDRAM – memory used for speeding up graphics performance – which is double the previous amount. Up to 2 terabytes of storage is also offered.

The prices for the quad-core 13-inch model starts at $1,799. This follows Apple’s strategy of maintaining the same prices with updated models.

New MacBook Pro 15

“Now with 8th-generation 6-core processors, up to 32GB of system memory, up to 4TB of super fast SSD storage,” Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement about the new 15-inch model.

This 6-core processors – offered in high-end models – are another first for MacBooks. Previously, the 15 MBP came with quad-core chips only.

Highlights include Intel Core i7 and Core i9 processors with speeds up to 2.9 GHz (with Turbo Boost up to 4.8 GHz), up to 32GB of DDR4 memory (an upgrade from the 16GB limit in previous MBP 15 models), and Radeon Pro graphics with 4GB of video memory in all configurations.

As with previous generations, the 15-inch MBP comes standard with Touch Bar.

Prices start at $2,399 for the MBP 15 and the new computers are available for ordering through the online Apple Store and from physical Apple Stores this week.

What's coming up

Apple enthusiast sites reported this week that Apple is planning updated iPad Pro models with Face ID (like the iPhone X) and no Home button. And possibly a new 11-inch version of the iPad Pro.

Apple Watches with larger displays may also be slated, according to reports that cite analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities.