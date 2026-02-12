Zelenskyy rips IOC after Ukrainian athlete gets disqualified over helmet honoring victims of Russian war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ripped the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday after an athlete was disqualified for wearing a helmet to honor victims in the war with Russia.

The IOC said Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych’s decision to continue to wear the helmet that paid tribute to more than 20 athletes and coaches who died in the war violated the organization’s policy against making political statements on the field of play.

The ruling caused massive backlash among Ukrainian athletes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Sport shouldn’t mean amnesia, and the Olympic movement should help stop wars, not play into the hands of aggressors," Zelenskyy wrote on social media. "Unfortunately, the decision of the International Olympic Committee to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych says otherwise. This is certainly not about the principles of Olympism, which are founded on fairness and the support of peace.

"I thank our athlete for his clear stance. His helmet, bearing the portraits of fallen Ukrainian athletes, is about honor and remembrance. It is a reminder to the whole world of what Russian aggression is and the cost of fighting for independence. And in this, no rule has been broken."

Zelenskyy pinned the blame on Russia for violating "Olympic principles" with its continued wars on neighboring nations, including his own.

Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete under a neutral flag in the Olympics.

2 SOUTH KOREAN SKIERS DISQUALIFIED FROM OLYMPICS OVER BANNED SUBSTANCE ON EQUIPMENT

"And now, in 2026, despite repeated calls for a ceasefire during the Winter Olympics, Russia shows complete disregard, increasing missile and drone strikes on our energy infrastructure and our people," Zelenskyy continued.

"660 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed by Russia since the full-scale invasion began. Hundreds of our athletes will never again be able to take part in the Olympic Games or any other international competitions. And yet, 13 Russians are currently in Italy competing at the Olympics. They compete under ‘neutral’ flags at the Games, while in real life publicly supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of our territories. And they are the ones who deserve disqualification.

"We are proud of Vladyslav and of what he did. Having courage is worth more than any medal."

Heraskevych met with IOC President Kirsty Coventry before he was set to compete in the first official run in skeleton. He said they couldn’t "find common ground."

Heraskevych received word from the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation (IBSF), saying the helmet was "inconsistent with the Olympic Charter and Guidelines on Athlete Expression." The IOC offered concessions to him, including wearing a black armband or the ability to display the helmet off the ice.

"I believe, deeply, the IBSF and IOC understand that I’m not violating any rules," Heraskevych said. "Also, I would say (it's) painful that it really looks like discrimination because many athletes already were expressing themselves.... They didn't face the same things. So, suddenly, just the Ukrainian athlete in this Olympic Games will be disqualified for the helmet."

The IOC expressed "regret" over the decision.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"As you’ve all seen over the last few days, we’ve allowed for Vladyslav to use his helmet in training," said Coventry, who at times shed tears while speaking to reporters. "No one, no one — especially me — is disagreeing with the messaging. The messaging is a powerful message. It’s a message of remembrance. It’s a message of memory and no one is disagreeing with that. The challenge that we are facing is that we wanted to ask or come up with a solution for just the field of play."