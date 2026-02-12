2 South Korean skiers disqualified from Olympics over banned substance on equipment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two South Korean skiers were disqualified at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday after a banned wax was found on their skis, officials said.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said Han Dasom and Lee Eui-jin were out of the qualification round for the women’s cross-country classic sprint after their equipment "tested positive for fluor."

Fluor, known as fluorinated wax, had been banned since the 2023-24 season, according to the BBC.

The FIS has said fluorinated wax "can be a competitive advantage." The substance is also said to have health and environmental concerns.

A Korea Ski Association member defended the athletes in an interview with South Korean media.

"The athletes’ products are not fluorine wax," the official said, via The Athletic. "They tested negative in all previous international competitions with no prior issues. We are also perplexed.

"We will consult experts from wax and ski manufacturers to investigate whether the issue lies with the wax or skis."

Neither South Korean skier was among the favorites to win the event. Han and Lee were ranked in 157th and 158th respectively in the World Cup.

The final race in the classical discipline is set to take place on Feb. 22 – the final day of the Olympics.