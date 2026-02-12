Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

2 South Korean skiers disqualified from Olympics over banned substance on equipment

The fluorinated wax was fully banned by the international skiing overning body before the 2023-24 season

Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12

Two South Korean skiers were disqualified at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday after a banned wax was found on their skis, officials said.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said Han Dasom and Lee Eui-jin were out of the qualification round for the women’s cross-country classic sprint after their equipment "tested positive for fluor."

Han Dasom competes

Han Dasom of Team Republic of Korea competes in the Women's 10km + 10km Skiathlon on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium on Feb. 7, 2026 in Val di Fiemme, Italy.  (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Fluor, known as fluorinated wax, had been banned since the 2023-24 season, according to the BBC

The FIS has said fluorinated wax "can be a competitive advantage." The substance is also said to have health and environmental concerns.

A Korea Ski Association member defended the athletes in an interview with South Korean media.

"The athletes’ products are not fluorine wax," the official said, via The Athletic. "They tested negative in all previous international competitions with no prior issues. We are also perplexed.

Lee Eui-jin in the Asian Games

Lee Eui-jin of Republic of Korea competes during the Women's 5km Cross-Country Skiing Final on day 3 of the 2025 Asian Winter Games on Feb. 9, 2025 in Harbin, China. (Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images)

"We will consult experts from wax and ski manufacturers to investigate whether the issue lies with the wax or skis."

Neither South Korean skier was among the favorites to win the event. Han and Lee were ranked in 157th and 158th respectively in the World Cup.

Skiers at the Asia Games

China's Jialin Bayani and South Korea's Han Dasom in action during the women's 5km free on Feb. 9, 2025. (REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)

The final race in the classical discipline is set to take place on Feb. 22 – the final day of the Olympics.

