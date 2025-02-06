Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LIX

Young Telemundo sports reporter Adan Manzano dies in New Orleans during Super Bowl assignment

Manzano was 27

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published | Updated
Sports journalist Adan Manzano died in New Orleans, the Super Bowl LIX host city. He was 27. 

Manzano traveled to New Orleans to provide coverage for KBKC, Kansas City's Telemundo affiliate, and Tico Sports. Steve Downing, the general manager of KBKC said that Manzano's body had been located inside his hotel room on Wednesday night.

Adan Manzano headshot

Adan Manzano was 27. (Telemundo Kansas City)

A cause of death was not immediately provided.

KBKC released a statement offering condolences to Manzano's loved ones. The station also confirmed its full cooperation with authorities into the death, via a statement posted to its social media platform.

Adan Manzano was on assignment at the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Adan Manzano was on assignment at the Super Bowl in New Orleans. (Telemundo Kansas City)

"Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work. We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community," reads Telemundo 39’s statement. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Adan Manzano at a Chiefs celebration

Adan Manzano covered the Kansas City Chiefs. (Telemundo Kansas City)

Manzano's wife, Ashleigh Boyd, died in a car crash last year in Kansas.  

Additional details surrounding Wednesday's event were not immediately made available.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.