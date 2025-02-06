Young Telemundo sports reporter Adan Manzano dies in New Orleans during Super Bowl assignment

Sports journalist Adan Manzano died in New Orleans, the Super Bowl LIX host city. He was 27.

Manzano traveled to New Orleans to provide coverage for KBKC, Kansas City's Telemundo affiliate, and Tico Sports. Steve Downing, the general manager of KBKC said that Manzano's body had been located inside his hotel room on Wednesday night.

A cause of death was not immediately provided.

KBKC released a statement offering condolences to Manzano's loved ones. The station also confirmed its full cooperation with authorities into the death, via a statement posted to its social media platform.

"Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work. We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community," reads Telemundo 39’s statement. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Manzano's wife, Ashleigh Boyd, died in a car crash last year in Kansas.

Additional details surrounding Wednesday's event were not immediately made available.

