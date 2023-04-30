Young daughter of Bucs' Shaq Barrett drowns in family swimming pool

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Shaq Barrett and his family suffered an unimaginable loss over the weekend as his 2-year-old daughter drowned in a swimming pool at their Tampa home, police said Sunday.

Tampa police officers responded to a call about a child who had fallen into a pool, and the child was taken to an area hospital but died a short time later, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Police said it is believed the incident was an accident.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

The Buccaneers released a statement on the incident.

"Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time," the team said.

"While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

The NFL world offered their condolences on social media as well.

Barrett is a two-time Super Bowl champion having played for the Buccaneers and the Denver Broncos when they both won their titles. He missed more than half of the 2022 season after suffering a torn Achilles.

Barrett and his wife, Jordanna, married in February 2012.