Yankees will liven up stadium ‘abyss’ with piped-in noise, music

An empty Yankee Stadium will have piped in noise and walk-up music this season.

With customers not allowed in the ballpark, a person with knowledge of the plan said MLB provides a system for clubs to pipe in crowd noise and music that the Yankees will use during the regular season.

The Yankees are going to test the system and could do that Friday night in their final intrasquad game or Sunday and Monday when they host the Mets and Phillies in exhibition games.

The Yankee players are in favor of the fake crowd noise, and hitters will use their walk-up music on the way to the plate.

“I think it is a good idea if they are going to allow steady crowd noise to be pumped in. That would be good for the guys, obviously it gets pretty quiet,’’ reliever Zack Britton said last week. “I have heard of teams, including ours, that might be exploring putting in some type of crowd noise throughout the game. I am not sure how loud it is going to be and what it would look like, but I think it is a good idea, and our team would like that and create some type of atmosphere in the Stadium.’’

Backup catcher Kyle Higashioka isn’t against it.

