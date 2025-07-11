Yankees exploit Mariners closer's incoming pitches with wild movements to relay signs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Michael Kay put it, the New York Yankees went from "no-hit to no-way" on Thursday night.

The Yankees were hitless through seven innings against Seattle Mariners ace Bryan Woo but rallied from down 5-0 in the eighth inning to steal a 6-5 victory in extras.

Giancarlo Stanton's pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth inning made it a 5-3 game to get the ball rolling, but when the Mariners brought in Andres Munoz in the ninth, it's understandable to chalk it up to a Seattle win. He owned a 1.05 ERA entering the ball game.

However, Munoz uncharacteristically struggled, and the Yankees caught something early on to tie the game in the ninth and take the victory in the 10th.

The Yankees apparently found a tip in Munoz' slider, and runners on second would notify the batter by waving their arms in a circle if Munoz were throwing a breaking ball.

"He was tipping it every time at second base," Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh said after the game, via The Athletic. "Obviously, they weren’t making it very discreet, I guess is the word. It’s part of the game. It’s our job. We should have known about that going into the series. That made it really hard there at the end."

The Yanks were down to their last strike twice. Ben Rice worked a walk after going down in an 0-2 hole, and after doing so himself, Austin Wells tied the game with a two-run single.

Aaron Judge got the walk-off RBI with a sacrifice fly that scored Anthony Volpe on a tremendous slide in a bang-bang play at the plate, but the speedster was able to avoid any tag, despite the throw beating him.

It's now a four-game winning streak for the Yanks, who completed a three-game sweep of Seattle with the victory, after a tremendous struggle throughout the second half of June and early July.

It was the first time since 1977, and the second time since the expansion era, that a team came back from being no-hit through seven innings and down 5-0.

