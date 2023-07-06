Yankees TV network provides update on cameraman who was stretchered off field

There is good news out of the Bronx after a cameraman was hit in the head with an errant throw on Wednesday night.

YES Network and SNY camera operator Pete Stendel avoided the worst, but still suffered an orbital fracture in the event. He is home resting after being taken to a local hospital, the Yankees' network announced on Thursday.

Stendel had to be stretchered off the field after the incident.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While the Baltimore Orioles were trying to turn a double play, Gunnar Henderson's throw to first went high, landing in the camera well next to the Yankees dugout. But the ball went off Stendel's head, which forced dull, frightened looks on everyone nearby.

Play was halted for around 15 minutes as medical staff tended to Stendel, and the field was cleared.

Yankees announcer Michael Kay reported that Stendel was conscious and speaking.

Fans applauded when Stendel was taken out of the well and eventually carted off. He gave a peace sign to the crowd while he was driven off, signaling that he was okay.

"Pete is one of the best at what he does," Kay said on the broadcast , adding that he is a "terrific, terrific guy."

Manager Aaron Boone said it was a "scary" scene.

"Definitely praying for him," Boone said. "It was good to see him coherent and raising his hand going off. But I saw it pretty well right away, and it was very scary. I didn't see how he fell back, but I knew what could've been possible falling back on top of the impact from the velocity of the ball hitting him. And then seeing him initially move, obviously a difficult scene there, and hoping he's okay."

"That was scary. I think I speak for all of us when I say our thoughts are with him, I hope he's doing alright. Hope he's doing better. Hope to see him back there soon," outfielder Jake Bauers added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Yankees lost the game, 4-3.