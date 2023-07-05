Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Cameraman stretchered off field after errant throw hits him in head at Yankees game

Play was halted for around 15 minutes

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
There was a scary scene at Wednesday's New York Yankees game in the Bronx as a cameraman had to be carted off the field.

While the Baltimore Orioles were trying to turn a double play, Gunnar Henderson's throw to first went high, landing in the camera-well next to the Yankees dugout.

But the ball went off the head of YES Network cameraman Pete Stendel, play-by-play announcer Michael Kay said.

The Athletic reported that the Stendel's legs "kicked wildly for a moment right after he was struck."

Play was halted for around 15 minutes as medical staff tended to Stendel, and the field was cleared.

Kay reported that Stendel was conscious and speaking.

Fans applauded when Stendel was taken out of the well and eventually carted off. He gave a peace sign to the crowd while he was driven off, signaling he was okay.

"Pete is one of the best at what he does," Kay said on the broadcast, adding that he is a "terrific, terrific guy."

"Love that guy," Kay added while Stendel was carted off.

Pete Stendel is excellent at what he does. Hoping he is safe," YES's Justin Shackil tweeted. "The MVPs of tonight’s game are Tim Lentych, Alfonso Malaguti and the rest of the Yankees training staff, who didn’t blink twice and rushed into action to care for Pete."

The Yankees led, 1-0, in the bottom of the fifth, at the time of the incident.

Stendel also works for SNY, the primary broadcast home of the New York Mets.