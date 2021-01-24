Yankees to acquire Jameson Taillon in splashy trade with Pirates: reports

The New York Yankees are set to acquire Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates for a handful of prospects, according to multiple reports Sunday.

The Yankees will get the right-handed pitcher for Miguel Yajure, Roansy Contreras, Maikol Escotto and Canaan Smith, MLB Network reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York made the risky move as Pittsburgh appeared to be ready to offload more pitchers. Taillon, however, has not pitched since the 2019 season and only appeared in seven games that year.

The 29-year-old was considered at one point to be one of the best pitchers in the 2010 draft class but he had Tommy John surgery in 2014 and had surgery to repair a flexor tendon and a UCL revision.

It’s unclear whether Taillon will be ready to pitch at the start of the 2021 season.

Pittsburgh continues the rebuilding of its farm system with the addition of Yajure, Contreras, Escotto and Smith.

HANK AARON'S DEATH PROMPTS CALLS FOR BRAVES TO CHANGE THEIR NAME TO THIS

Yajure is a 22-year-old pitcher from Venezuela. He was ranked No. 15 in the Yankees’ farm system, according to MLB.com. He made an appearance in a major league game for the Yankees in 2020, pitching three innings and recording two strikeouts against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Contreras is a 21-year-old pitcher from the Dominican Republic. He is ranked in the Top 20 of the Yankees’ farm system. He did not pitch in 2020 as the coronavirus shut down minor league baseball across the U.S. In Single-A, in 2019, he recorded a 3.33 ERA and 113 strikeouts.

Escotto is an 18-year-old infielder from the Dominican Republic. He played for the Yankees’ Dominican Summer League team in 2019. He hit .315 with eight home runs. He did not play in 2020.

Smith is ranked No. 21 in the Yankees’ farm system. The 21-year-old outfielder hit .307 with 11 home runs in 124 games in Single-A in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taillon is the latest Pirates player to be on the move. Pittsburgh has already traded Joe Musgrove and Josh Bell this offseason.