Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Yankees
Published

Yankees' Andrew Benintendi to undergo surgery for broken hamate bone

Yankees acquired Benintendi at trade deadline

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 2 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees' motto of late is: Add injury to insult.

Thankfully, the Yankees finally won a game on Sunday, but they learned they could be without one of their trade deadline acquisitions for the rest of the year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi (18) leaves the game with the help of the trainer, left, and manager Aaron Boone during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sept. 2, 2022.

New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi (18) leaves the game with the help of the trainer, left, and manager Aaron Boone during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sept. 2, 2022. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The team announced on Sunday that outfielder Andrew Benintendi will undergo surgery for a broken hamate bone he suffered on Friday.

Manager Aaron Boone said the outfielder felt a pop during his at-bat on Friday night at Tropicana Field — turned out it was much worse than that.

Benintendi was a .320 hitter when the Yankees acquired him at the trade deadline, but he — along with the rest of the team — have struggled mightily since then.

Andrew Benintendi of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Aug. 26, 2022.

Andrew Benintendi of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Aug. 26, 2022. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

YANKEES BLANKED IN TAMPA BAY, LEAD IN AL EAST DOWN TO 5 GAMES: ‘THAT’S AN EMBARRASSING LOSS’

Amid several hot and cold streaks since joining the Bronx Bombers, Benintendi was hitting .254 with a .734 OPS in 33 games.

Benintendi was seemingly the replacement for Joey Gallo, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was practically an automatic strikeout with the Yanks during his tenure.

New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi injures his right hand on this swing during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sept. 2, 2022.

New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi injures his right hand on this swing during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sept. 2, 2022. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Yankees' lead in the AL East is back up to five games after Sunday's victory, but they are 19-31 since July 9, with their lead shrinking from as large as 15.5.