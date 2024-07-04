Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Yankees, Reds players engage in national anthem standoff before Fourth of July game

Yankees players Ian Hamilton and Cody Poteet and Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft were involved

New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds players engaged in a good ‘ol fashioned national anthem standoff before their game on the Fourth of July on Thursday afternoon.

Four players in total were involved in the standoff, and then it came down to two Yankees players, Ian Hamilton and Cody Poteet, and one Reds player, Graham Ashcraft. Carson Spears, Ashcraft’s teammate, went back into the dugout.

Graham Ashcraft in the national anthem standoff

Graham Ashcraft, #51 of the Cincinnati Reds, stands for the national anthem before the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 4, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

All players were standing outside of their dugouts with their caps over their hearts. But New York’s struggles trying to win anything as of late carried over into the little fun and games the players had.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone then made the determination that enough was enough, and Hamilton and Poteet were sent back to the dugout. An elated Ashcraft went back to the visitors’ dugout to cheers and applause from his teammates.

Cincinnati were entering the game looking for a sweep of the Yankees. New York have lost seven out of their last nine games going back to June 23rd’s loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Marcus Stroman pitches

 Marcus Stroman, #0 of the New York Yankees, pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on July 4, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Nick Martini hits a home run

Nick Martini, #23 of the Cincinnati Reds, reacts after a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Yankee Stadium on July 4, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Luckily, the team has played well enough to earn 54 wins so far this year, but if there’s any team that is in need of the All-Star break right now, it’s New York.

The Reds jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the holiday matinée.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.