Yankees' Gio Urshela runs full speed to catch foul ball, dives into Rays dugout: 'Very Jeter like'

New York Yankees shortstop Gio Urshela may have made the defensive play of the year against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday given the gravity of the final day of the 2021 regular season.

The Yankees had the shift on for Rays batter Austin Meadows in the top of the sixth inning. Meadows popped the ball up in foul territory. Urshela and catcher Gary Sanchez gave chase.

It appeared Sanchez was going to let the ball drop into the Rays dugout. But Urshela sprinted near the top of the dugout, caught the ball and dove onto the Rays’ bench. The umpire ruled that Urshela caught the ball in one of the most amazing plays of the year.

Urshela was limping when he exited the dugout. His catch drew a ton of reaction on social media.

The Yankees infielder came into the game hitting .269 with a .725 OPS and 14 home runs. New York needed the out to get some momentum late in the game as it looks to wrap up an American League wild-card spot.

New York needed to win the game to avoid a potential tiebreaker for the playoff spot. The Yankees had been trying to clinch all weekend but were in danger of being swept by the American League East champion Rays.