Yankees radio legend goes crazy calling Aaron Judge's 62nd home run

Yankees legendary radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling has called seven World Series and two perfect games and didn't miss one of Derek Jeter's games as a Yankee.

He had seen just about everything.

Now, Sterling can add calling home runs by Major League Baseball's all-time single-season American League home run champion to his resume.

Sterling has been the main play-by-play announcer for the Yankees since 1989. At one point, he hadn't missed a game in 30 years. His streak of 5,060 consecutive games ended in 2019.

The moments Sterling has called, from five World Series clinchers to milestone home runs and hits, are what every broadcaster dreams of being behind the mic for. But even he couldn't contain his excitement for Aaron Judge's 62nd home run Tuesday night.

Judge surpassed Roger Maris as the American League home run king, and the 84-year-old went absolutely berserk.

Sterling graced listeners with his signature "It is high, it is far, it is gone" and added "No. 62 to set the new American League record!"

He also included a fun fact. All three Yankees to hit at least 60 homers were right fielders, adding "this is Judgement Day."

Sterling was originally slated to take off the Yankees' series in Toronto last week, but when Judge's pursuit of the record became more legit, he had a change of plans.

Sterling was 23 years old when Maris broke Babe Ruth's record in 1961.