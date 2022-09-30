Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run, passing Roger Maris for most in a season by American League player

The MLB record books have been rewritten.

Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night against Texas Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco, surpassing Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season by an American League player.

Judge becomes the fourth player to hit at least 62 home runs in a season. The other three — Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa — have all been linked to performance-enhancing drugs.

Their alleged steroid use has cast doubt on whether their totals are legitimate. So many consider Judge the true single-season record holder.

One of those many is Roger Maris Jr.

"He’s clean, he’s a Yankee, he plays the game the right way," Maris said last Wednesday after Judge tied his father. "I think it gives people a chance to look at somebody who should be revered for hitting 62 home runs and not just as a guy who did it in the American League.

"He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ. That’s really who he is if he hits 62, and I think that’s what needs to happen. I think baseball needs to look at the records, and I think baseball should do something."

Judge disagrees, saying Bonds' " 73 (from 2001) is the record. " But he still acknowledged getting to 61 was packed with pressure.

"You try not to think about it, but it creeps into your head," Judge said, adding there was "definitely some relief" after breaking a seven-game homerless streak.

Sixty-one has also become a magical number in Yankees and baseball lore. Maris hit his 61st homer in 1961 in his 161st game, and Judge broke the record 61 years later in the Yankees' 161st game of the season.

Another numerical note: Judge wears the number 99. Maris wore 9.

In the bottom half of the first, Gerrit Cole also made Yankees history, striking out his 249th batter of the year. That surpassed Ron Guidry's previous franchise record of 248 set in 1978.

The 30-year-old is slated to become a free agent this offseason after he turned down an eight-year, $230.5 million offer from the Yankees before the season. All he’s done since declining that offer is have one of the best offensive seasons the game has ever seen and become the front-runner for the AL MVP Award.

Entering Tuesday's doubleheader, he was leading the majors in homers, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, total bases, OPS+ and runs scored. His 130 RBI and 111 walks also led the AL, while his .311 batting average was second in the AL.

Judge bet on himself, and he is certainly going to cash out.