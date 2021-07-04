Yankees pitcher at a loss: 'Don't really know what else to do'

Jordan Montgomery gave up three runs on six hits and three walks across 4 ¹/₃ innings in the Yankees’ 8-3 loss to the Mets on Saturday at the Stadium. All six hits were singles, frustrating the southpaw with what he believes has been bad luck through soft contact in recent starts.

"I don’t really know what else to do," Montgomery said. "Honestly at this point, I think I’d just rather go out there and give up line drives. Maybe have better luck going right at somebody."

Luis Severino (groin strain, Tommy John surgery) and Zack Britton (hamstring strain) both threw bullpen sessions Saturday for the first time since their respective injuries. Severino suffered his setback on June 12 and is now expected back in early-to-mid August. Britton, who hurt his hamstring on June 25, is eligible to be activated off the IL as early as Tuesday.

"Sounds like everything went well," Boone said of the two bullpen sessions.

Clint Frazier (vertigo) will continue to undergo more "comprehensive" tests through early next week, but the Yankees have not gotten any clarity on the source of the issue. Boone said the outfielder, who exited Wednesday’s game with complaints of dizziness and went on the IL on Friday, is "doing OK and fairly stable."

"The preliminary tests that he’s gone through the last couple days, trying to rule out or find more serious things, have turned up all normal, which obviously is good news," Boone said.

Frazier had his 2018 season derailed by a concussion and lingering symptoms, but Boone said the team doesn’t believe his vertigo is related to that.

Aroldis Chapman threw off flat ground before the game as the Yankees staff worked with him on getting his delivery straightened out. … Rougned Odor entered Saturday 6-for-13 in his career off Mets starter Taijuan Walker, but was left out of the lineup.