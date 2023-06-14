Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera wears grandmother's tooth on necklace: 'Never seen that before'

Cabrera came into the game as a defensive substitution

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera created a bit of a stir on Tuesday night when he entered the game as a defensive substitution against the New York Mets.

Cabrera was spotted with a tooth hanging around his necklace as he leaned down waiting to see where the batter would hit the ball. The origin of the tooth was explained.

Oswaldo Cabrera claps

New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera celebrates an out against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on May 29, 2023. (Steven Bisig-USA Today Sports)

"File this one under you probably won’t see this every day," YES Network reporter Meredith Marakovits explained during the broadcast. "(He) walked by me in the clubhouse today and I said, ‘What’s on your necklace? Is that a tooth?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, it’s a tooth. My mom told me to wear it.’ It’s his grandma Anna’s tooth."

Marakovits added that Cabrera said whatever his mom told him to do he was going to do.

Yankees players celebrate

Yankees Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Oswaldo Cabrera and Billy McKinney celebrates after the Mets game at Citi Field in New York, June 13, 2023. (Vincent Carchietta-USA Today Sports)

"He’s a good son, but I’ve never seen that before," she said.

Cabrera subbed in for Josh Donaldson, who pinch-hit for Jake Bauers earlier in the game. He got one at-bat but struck out.

The Yankees ended up hanging on for the 7-6 win over the Mets. The latter New York team was hit with some drama during the game as reliever Drew Smith was ejected before he could throw a pitch because of a sticky substance umpires said was on his hands.

Oswaldo Cabrera and Gleyber Torres

Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera, right, celebrates with teammate Gleyber Torres after the 7-6 win over the Mets, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Yankees are 39-29 this season while the Mets dropped to 31-36. The second game of the Subway Series is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

