Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera becomes 4th player in franchise history since 1961 to hit milestone after walk-off

Oswaldo Cabrera entered an exclusive club after he provided the New York Yankees with a walk-off win against the Minnesota Twins in the first game of their doubleheader on Wednesday.

The rookie’s walk-off single in the 12th inning scored Isiah Kiner-Falefa and helped New York to a 5-4 victory.

While his help for the win may be overlooked given Aaron Judge’s 55th home run was hit in the same game, Cabrera, who also had an outfield assist earlier, became the fourth Yankees player since 1961 to record an outfield assist and a walk-off hit in extra innings in the same game.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Melky Cabrera in 2007, Joe Pepitone in 1967 and Yogi Berra in 1961 were the previous Yankees to accomplish the feat in what is known as the Expansion Era.

AARON JUDGE REWRITES YANKEES' RECORD BOOKS WITH 55TH HOME RUN

Cabrera was a measly 0-for-25 before the clutch hitting.

"We love his poise and his makeup. He’s not afraid," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Cabrera after the game, via MLB.com.

New York would go on to sweep the Twins in the doubleheader and take back control of the American League East division. The Yankees maintain a 5-game lead on the Tampa Bay Rays and a 6.5-game lead on the Toronto Blue Jays in the division.

The Yankees’ series with the Twins ends Thursday night.