Yankees' Matt Carpenter suffers left foot fracture vs Mariners

The New York Yankees will likely be without one of their key midseason acquisitions for quite some time.

Matt Carpenter left Monday’s game against the Seattle Mariners with a left foot fracture during the team’s 9-4 victory. He fouled a pitch from Logan Gilbert off his foot.

Carpenter was seen in the locker room in a boot and on crutches.

"I don't want to say a number [of how long I could be out], because I just don't know," Carpenter said, via MLB.com. "But I'm holding out hope that it'll be a situation where I could come back in the middle of September and can contribute towards the stretch run.

"So we'll see. I mean, that's my mindset … that I'll be back. I'm not going to let my mind go anywhere else that I don't want. I'm not even going to accept the fact that this will be it for me."

Carpenter joined the Yankees on May 26 after he was released by the Texas Rangers.

He immediately went on a torrid streak in a limited role to start his tenure in the Bronx. Going into Monday’s game, he was hitting .305 with a 1.138 OPS in 47 games. He had 15 home runs and 47 RBI.

"He's just become such an important factor in that room," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "And everyone loves him. So it's a blow, but hopefully we get him back at some point."